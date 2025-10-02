At Indiana's 'Largest Covered Bridge Festival,' This Charming Town Shows Off Lakes, Parks, And Trails

As the leaves begin to turn and the air takes on the unmistakable chill of an Indiana fall, that only means one thing — the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival is just around the corner. Every year on the second Friday in October, Rockville Road west of Indianapolis gets busier and busier the further you go. The 90-minute drive is dotted with yard sales leading up to the largest festival in Indiana. The annual event draws people from around the state and the Midwest. Known as the "Covered Bridge Capital of the World, Parke County" boasts an impressive 31 rustic red bridges, each with its own storied history.

The 10-day festival is spread across nine communities around Parke County; the largest of those is in the small town of Rockville. With just 2,600 residents, the town has been the headquarters of the festival since it began in 1957. Each community transforms into a unique fall festival setting with arts, crafts, quilts, and antique vendors, home-baked goodies, and food vendors offering local fare like buried beef sandwiches in the town of Tangier and roast hog in Montezuma. You can take guided bus tours of the county's covered bridges or plan your own road trip.

Parke County's charm doesn't end when the festival is over, though. If you want to extend your stay, the area is dotted with quaint inns, lodges, and vacation rentals, and full of outdoor adventure. There's a reason for all the bridges here: The county is home to numerous lakes and streams, and you can hike all levels of trails through picturesque parks boasting natural beauty all year.