At Indiana's 'Largest Covered Bridge Festival,' This Charming Town Shows Off Lakes, Parks, And Trails
As the leaves begin to turn and the air takes on the unmistakable chill of an Indiana fall, that only means one thing — the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival is just around the corner. Every year on the second Friday in October, Rockville Road west of Indianapolis gets busier and busier the further you go. The 90-minute drive is dotted with yard sales leading up to the largest festival in Indiana. The annual event draws people from around the state and the Midwest. Known as the "Covered Bridge Capital of the World, Parke County" boasts an impressive 31 rustic red bridges, each with its own storied history.
The 10-day festival is spread across nine communities around Parke County; the largest of those is in the small town of Rockville. With just 2,600 residents, the town has been the headquarters of the festival since it began in 1957. Each community transforms into a unique fall festival setting with arts, crafts, quilts, and antique vendors, home-baked goodies, and food vendors offering local fare like buried beef sandwiches in the town of Tangier and roast hog in Montezuma. You can take guided bus tours of the county's covered bridges or plan your own road trip.
Parke County's charm doesn't end when the festival is over, though. If you want to extend your stay, the area is dotted with quaint inns, lodges, and vacation rentals, and full of outdoor adventure. There's a reason for all the bridges here: The county is home to numerous lakes and streams, and you can hike all levels of trails through picturesque parks boasting natural beauty all year.
Hiking through Parke County
Turkey Run State Park is a popular hiking spot for people of all skill levels. Its 14 miles of trails range from an easy half-mile to the infamously rugged Trail 3, which follows cliffs along Sugar Creek and even requires climbing steep ladders in some spots. Turkey Run also celebrates the county's most notable feature with a three-mile trail winding back to Narrows Covered Bridge. Just 10 miles away, a quieter escape awaits in Shades State Park featuring waterfalls, ravines, and uncrowded trails, making for a peaceful day trip.
To continue exploring the Parke County wilderness, head to Raccoon Lake, where six wooded trails curve around the water, offering scenic views and opportunities to spot wildlife. One unique experience at this park is the archery trail that heads back to a shooting range with stationary targets and a simulated practice trail, adding an adventurous twist to a traditional hiking experience. After exploring the trails at Raccoon Lake, visitors can relax by the water or explore the county's other lakes.
Spending a day on the lakes
Raccoon Lake has more than just trails. As the largest lake in Parke County, you can cast a line, launch out for a boat day, or swim at the beach. The park is also home to the historic 1880s Mansfield Roller Mill, which is open for tours and corn grinding demonstrations. At the end of the day, you can extend your visit, hook up an RV, or pitch a tent at one of the campgrounds' 240 sites with electric hookups.
A short drive away, Rockville Lake offers a quieter, more accessible option for small-craft boating, shoreline walks, or competing in a friendly disc golf competition. It also prides itself on being a "hidden hotspot of Indiana" for fishing, claiming many locals call this their favorite place to reel in bass, crappie, and catfish. This park is family-focused with events like the Kids Fishing Derby and the Eggscelent Easter Adventure in spring, and the Christmas in July Camping Weekend in summer. So the next time you're in Indianapolis, head west past the small cozy town of Danville to Parke County, where sparkling lakes, wooded trails, and a one-of-a-kind festival await.