Jane Goodall's Famous Primate Research Took Place At This Breathtaking Paradise Of A National Park

Home to world-famous national parks and underappreciated safari destinations, it's no wonder that Tanzania is a bucket list destination for wildlife lovers. Gombe Stream National Park, tucked in the country's western region, is best known due to the work of famed chimpanzee researcher and animal advocate Jane Goodall, who conducted her groundbreaking research in 1960. Goodall passed away in California due to natural causes while on a speaking tour, the Jane Goodall Institute announced on October 1, 2025.

While many people know that Serengeti National Park should be considered a wonder of the world, Gombe Stream National Park gives it a run for its money. Although it is the country's smallest national park at just 20 square miles, that doesn't mean there's any shortage of wildlife, especially when it comes to chimpanzees and other primates, like blue monkeys, olive baboons, red colobus monkeys, and more — making it one of Africa's highest primate concentrations. The park is truly a wildlife haven, also home to leopards, bush pigs, hippopotami, and over 200 types of birds.

Apart from its wildlife, Gombe Stream National Park is breathtaking, from Lake Tanganyika — Africa's longest and deepest lake — to its lush tropical forests. Chimpanzee trekking is undoubtedly the park's main attraction. But, it's also an incredible place for boat cruising, kayaking, snorkeling, and learning about local culture in the Mwamgongo village.