Jane Goodall's Famous Primate Research Took Place At This Breathtaking Paradise Of A National Park
Home to world-famous national parks and underappreciated safari destinations, it's no wonder that Tanzania is a bucket list destination for wildlife lovers. Gombe Stream National Park, tucked in the country's western region, is best known due to the work of famed chimpanzee researcher and animal advocate Jane Goodall, who conducted her groundbreaking research in 1960. Goodall passed away in California due to natural causes while on a speaking tour, the Jane Goodall Institute announced on October 1, 2025.
While many people know that Serengeti National Park should be considered a wonder of the world, Gombe Stream National Park gives it a run for its money. Although it is the country's smallest national park at just 20 square miles, that doesn't mean there's any shortage of wildlife, especially when it comes to chimpanzees and other primates, like blue monkeys, olive baboons, red colobus monkeys, and more — making it one of Africa's highest primate concentrations. The park is truly a wildlife haven, also home to leopards, bush pigs, hippopotami, and over 200 types of birds.
Apart from its wildlife, Gombe Stream National Park is breathtaking, from Lake Tanganyika — Africa's longest and deepest lake — to its lush tropical forests. Chimpanzee trekking is undoubtedly the park's main attraction. But, it's also an incredible place for boat cruising, kayaking, snorkeling, and learning about local culture in the Mwamgongo village.
Reaching Gombe Stream National Park in Tanzania
To visit Gombe, fees will depend on the specific tour group or safari organization, but safaris typically are around $900 per person. There is also an entry fee for Gombe Stream National Park — according to the park's most recently updated pricing, for July 2023 through June 2024, the daily conservation fee is $100 for non-East Africa residents ages 16 or over, or $20 for visitors between the ages of five and 15. To get to the park, you must first reach the city of Kigoma (flying, driving, or taking a ferry along Lake Tanganyika are options), and then take a boat ride to Gombe. Trails within the park must be explored through a guided tour.
Initially designated as a game reserve in the 1940s, Gombe Stream National Park, it wasn't until Goodall's research in the '60s that put the park onto the map. In 1968, Gombe officially became a national park and began welcoming tourists 10 years later. During the renowned scientist's time at Gombe, she discovered that chimps made and used tools — a major revelation that transformed animal research. Her work at Gombe is credited not only with encouraging decades more of invaluable research but also with supporting conservation of chimpanzees and even sparking a movement of more women working in STEM. For another enchanting Tanzanian destination, also consider a visit to Arusha, which is so much more than a gateway to iconic safaris.