One Of Jane Goodall's Favorite Spots In America Is A Midwest Gem, Home To A Stunning Bird Migration

Every spring, nearly a million sandhill cranes make a stop along the Platte River Valley during their long migration. Sunrise offers the most dramatic time to see the birds lift off in unison, but evenings have their own quiet magic as the cranes return. That was Jane Goodall's favorite. In a 2018 episode of 60 Minutes, she said, "It's the evening I love best, and there's no two evenings that are the same. My favorite place to be is on the Platte River, looking towards the sunset where the cranes come in."

Experiencing the sandhill crane migration is a privilege, and visitors can help keep it special by following a few simple guidelines: Pull off roads carefully, stay near your vehicle, avoid approaching the birds, and respect private property. By doing so, travelers can enjoy this natural spectacle while helping the cranes thrive for generations — just as Jane Goodall loved to witness them.

Just 20 minutes from Kearney, the Ian Nicolson Audubon Center at Rowe Sanctuary offers guided tours for anyone wanting a naturalist's perspective, but you can just as easily grab a quiet spot along the river and take it all in. Standing there at sunset, it's easy to see why Goodall cherished this place: The returning flocks are a reminder that Nebraska's wide-open landscapes have their own kind of wonder, waiting for anyone willing to pause, look up, and — like Goodall herself — just take it in.