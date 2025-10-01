What Happens To American Embassies When The Federal Government Shuts Down?

The U.S. government's shutdown on October 1, 2025 — suspending the work of thousands of federal employees — may have set off alarm bells for travelers with vacations scheduled in the offing, especially those with overseas plans. Tasked with overseeing American embassies, issuing passports, and protecting American citizens abroad, the State Department alone has furloughed 62% of its 26,995 employees at the time of writing.

Those waiting on passport or visa applications, however, should know that passport services will remain open during the shutdown, as will embassies and consulates whose operations are typically fee-funded and not impacted by the government's closure. Typically, passport processing times take four to six weeks, which doesn't include another possible two weeks of mailing time. If you plan to travel in less than six weeks, you can pay the expedited cost of $60 to receive them within three weeks. Though in the last couple of years it's been easier than ever to get a passport, it's not advisable to wait. Typically, the best time to renew is nine months prior to its expiration.

When you're traveling, embassies are your go-to resource if you need help abroad, providing assistance in a surprising number of ways. For instance, if your passport is stolen, you can make an appointment with them, prove your identity, and get your new travel documents. On the off-chance that you're arrested, these diplomats can help find a lawyer, ensure your rights are upheld, and try to secure your release. And, they are your lifeline if you're a victim of crime or need help in returning to the U.S. during a crisis or after a natural disaster. There are 276 American embassy and consulate posts around the world, except in North Korea, Bhutan, Iran, and Syria.