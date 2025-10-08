Nestled Between Napa And Sacramento Is A Small-Town Corn Maze Full Of New England-Style Charm In California
If you're on the hunt for the best corn maze to visit this fall, California may not be the first place you think to look. Lined with golden-sand beaches, the Golden State calls to mind images of palm trees and sun-soaked beauty, which contrast with the classic autumnal scenes that are synonymous with New England or the corn fields of the Midwest. However, there are some hidden gem spots in California where you can experience the magic of the season without booking a flight.
Tucked between Napa and Sacramento, the city of Dixon is home to Cool Patch Pumpkins, a small-town New England-style wonderland complete with a field of pickable pumpkins and a gigantic corn maze. Founded by brothers Matt and Mark Cooley in 2001, the family-owned pumpkin patch is famous for its world record-breaking corn maze that spans an impressive 63 acres. Rivaling the largest corn maze in New England (which is less than half the size), the maze in Dixon makes for a mind-bending adventure of family-friendly fun in the heart of California.
Get lost in the magic of fall at the Cool Patch Pumpkins corn maze
Getting to the corn maze at Cool Patch Pumpkins is a breeze, since it's situated about 30 miles from Sacramento International Airport (SAC). It's getting out of it that poses the biggest challenge. For $22 a person (free for children 5 and under), you can snag your ticket to the maze and get wonderfully lost in a labyrinth of corn stalks.
Recognized in 2007 and 2014 by the Guinness Book of World Records for its size, the elaborate maze is definitely not for the directionally-challenged, and children under the age of 18 require an accompanying adult. During the fall season, it's open every day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. — just be sure you leave plenty of time to complete it. The Solano County Sheriff's Office reports getting numerous 911 calls each year from panicked visitors lost in the maze. Luckily, the staff are able to go in and guide people out if needed, but if you'd rather not risk losing your way amongst the husks at dusk, you can plan for an earlier journey.
The maze's design changes annually, so don't expect to save your map and study the path for next season. This year, the theme pays homage to American farmers and the country's thriving agricultural industry. A birdseye view betrays a picturesque scene of a farmer admiring his crops under the California sun, with a tractor rolling along a massive corn field. In past seasons, the maze has honored everything from Veterans to the Sacramento Kings, creating a unique experience each year.
Exploring beyond the maze at Cool Patch Pumpkins
Beyond the corn maze, Cool Patch Pumpkins boasts a wonderland of fall festivities and treats. Bring your own wagon, and prepare to explore one of California's best pumpkin patches, picking from a vibrant-colored field of gourds, squash, and — of course — pumpkins. If you want to give your feet a rest, you can hop on a leisurely hay ride around the patch for $5 a person. And, if the sight of all that corn makes your stomach rumble, grab a snack Friday night through Sunday at the concession stand, offering everything from hot dogs and tri-tip sandwiches to sugar-sweet kettle corn and slices of pumpkin pie. Wash it all down with a hot apple cider, a spiced caramel hot chocolate, or a velvety tuxedo mocha from the specialty drink and espresso bar.
In case you raided your closet for your most flattering flannel and boot ensemble, Cool Patch Pumpkins provides a perfect backdrop for a fall-themed photo shoot. Dotting the property are an array of rocking horses, life-sized dinosaurs, and hay bale castles that make for plenty of photo ops to commemorate your visit. If you have little ones in tow, be sure to take them to the corn bath, a golden pool of dried corn kernels that's perfect for soaking up even more fun in the autumn sun.