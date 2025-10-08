Nestled Between Napa And Sacramento Is A Small-Town Corn Maze Full Of New England-Style Charm In California

Getting to the corn maze at Cool Patch Pumpkins is a breeze, since it's situated about 30 miles from Sacramento International Airport (SAC). It's getting out of it that poses the biggest challenge. For $22 a person (free for children 5 and under), you can snag your ticket to the maze and get wonderfully lost in a labyrinth of corn stalks.

Recognized in 2007 and 2014 by the Guinness Book of World Records for its size, the elaborate maze is definitely not for the directionally-challenged, and children under the age of 18 require an accompanying adult. During the fall season, it's open every day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. — just be sure you leave plenty of time to complete it. The Solano County Sheriff's Office reports getting numerous 911 calls each year from panicked visitors lost in the maze. Luckily, the staff are able to go in and guide people out if needed, but if you'd rather not risk losing your way amongst the husks at dusk, you can plan for an earlier journey.

The maze's design changes annually, so don't expect to save your map and study the path for next season. This year, the theme pays homage to American farmers and the country's thriving agricultural industry. A birdseye view betrays a picturesque scene of a farmer admiring his crops under the California sun, with a tractor rolling along a massive corn field. In past seasons, the maze has honored everything from Veterans to the Sacramento Kings, creating a unique experience each year.