Utah's Enchanting Canyon City Offers Rustic Cabins, Cowboy Cuisine, And Trails Through Hoodoo Forests

The night sky at Bryce Canyon National Park is spectacular and is certified under the International Dark Sky program. The park hosts full moon hikes and other astronomical events. Before or after your visit, be sure to stop in the Bryce Canyon Wildlife Conservation Museum, a collection of wildlife dioramas, with several live animals like fallow deer on the premises that visitors can hand-feed. If you're interested in stargazing but aren't an expert (yet), check out the Dark Ranger Telescope Tours. These educational experiences feature massive telescopes, astrophotography lessons, and unparalleled views of the Milky Way.

If you prefer to fly into the area and rent a car, Cedar City Regional Airport has a handful of connecting flights and is about a 1.5-hour drive to Bryce Canyon City. Or, St. George Regional Airport is 2.5 hours away by car but has more flight options. When driving in, Bryce Canyon City is located off of Route 63, and is around a four-hour drive from Las Vegas or Salt Lake City.

When it comes to accommodations, Bryce Canyon City has everything from basic campgrounds to luxury resorts. Ruby's Inn has small, rustic log cabins that can sleep up to four people, but they do not include much in the way of amenities, so you'll need to bring your own bedding. Tipi rentals are also available that can fit up to eight people. Bryce Canyon Pines has a campground for RV or tent camping, with easy access to the Red Canyon Bike Trail. The Pines also has private, modern cottages, or the lodge is great for families with cozy fireplaces and suite rooms. The wildlife museum also has a studio-style bed and breakfast, complete with high-speed internet and e-bike rentals.