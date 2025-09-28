The Most Spectacular Desert Canyon Hikes Without The Crowds Of Zion's Famous Narrows In Utah, According To Reviews
Lay your eyes on a desert canyon, and there's a good chance you will be seduced by the spellbinding way that the bands of sun-kissed rock, often in shades of red and pink and sandy gold, rise all around. The shapes of the canyon, finely etched over millennia by the relentless, erosive force of water, are pure art in real life. Some desert canyons are truly unique, while others have entered lore, popularized by travel professionals, influencers, the media, and word of mouth. Some tick both boxes, and one such spot is the Narrows in Utah's Zion National Park (one of the most dangerous tourist attractions in America), where adventurers navigate a canyon floor far below the flanking rock faces.
Officially known as the Virgin River Narrows, this natural phenomenon is an undeniably striking sight. It is also a popular one, distanced from the kind of solitude that amplifies the beauty of nature, but visitors should not lose hope. There are many other beautiful desert hikes, some with water in the canyon floor, that are equally beautiful, but that remove crowds from the equation. Looking through blogs that have a strong focus on outdoor activities, such as USA Adventurer, we have found the most spectacular of them.
Buckskin Gulch, Arizona and Utah
A contributor on Tripadvisor was blown away by the Buckskin Gulch hike. "We'd seen videos, photos, read descriptions, but, as you know, Nature dwarfs all attempts to define in any way except in person. Even then, words when in this type of natural world will never truly suffice." Deep canyons are just one of the wonders of this hike, which can be experienced in one day (best accessed via the Utah Wire Pass Trail) or completed over several days.
The route runs for 20 miles, and shuttles between sections in Paria Canyon-Vermilion Cliffs Wilderness in Arizona (on the edge of Navajo Nation) and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument in Utah. This is the longest and deepest slot canyon in the Southwest, so it can be challenging. Hikers must navigate hindrances such as pools of water, quicksand, piles of rocks, and even the potential for flash floods after heavy rain (most likely in July and August). The highlight is entering Buckskin Squeeze, a canyon that is about 10 feet across, with curvy, banded walls hundreds of feet high, and a floor that could be filled with water, mud, or caked earth.
Burro Wash, Capitol Reef National Park, Utah
"Walk up the wash 2 miles [bring water and sunscreen] and you'll find a magical wash with some tight narrows at the end. One of the best beginner slots I've seen," opines a Google commentator. Despite the apparent ease of access that this review suggests, this is in fact a route for experienced hikers. Burro Wash is one of three slot canyons in the park (Cottonwood Wash and Sheets Gulch are the other two), and is typical of the kinds of such formations found in the south of the state.
They are deep, sometimes hidden from plain sight within folds of rock. The trails to them are often unmarked, save for, perhaps, some scattered cairns along the route. They are also tricky to navigate due to obstacles like large boulders (known as chockstones) lodged within canyon walls. Once in the canyon, expect to encounter extremely tight spaces that can only be traversed by hikers traveling sideways, and possible pools of water. But the sense of pristine nature and refreshing solitude will make it all worth it.
Capitol Gorge Trail, Capitol Reef National Park, Utah
Another hike in Capitol Reef National Park (one of Utah's most impressive destinations), the Capitol Gorge Trail is relatively easy going. The trek begins with a route along the gorge for about a mile, a canyon of rock that ranges in width from 10 to 50 feet. In addition to the simple pleasures of unfiltered nature, other delights await, such as old historic petroglyphs on the walls of red rock and names of pioneers from the 1800s that are etched into the rock faces.
A detour on the trail will lead hikers to what is known as waterpockets or tanks, large holes in the rock that have filled with water. For visitors, the high rock walls are beautiful structures that artfully frame the sky. "Loved the drive and the easy hike through the gorge," explains a Google reviewer. "Would come back to this trail again!"
Cathedral Wash, Glen Canyon National Recreation, Area, Arizona
Only 3 miles round-trip in length, the Cathedral Wash hike may not be long, but travelers might find parts of it challenging. Large sections of the route follow a wash that heads toward the Colorado River. Soaring walls of a red sandstone canyon rise up on either side of the path. It might all seem sedate, but travelers will need to engage all their limbs in areas where scrambling is required. They will also need to tread carefully while navigating sheer drop-offs and tricky, terraced ledges.
Along the trip, hikers can expect to see angular structures that are part of the Kaibab Limestone and Toroweap Formation. "Lots of positives about this trail," declares one Tripadvisor contributor. "Uncrowded, amazing scenery, it's a bit more than just a hike as you'll need to downclimb a few dryfalls (and climb them on the way back) but it's non-technical and the bottom of the canyon along the Colorado River is a special place."
Fairyland Loop, Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah
One of the great attributes of this taxing hike is the peace that visitors can enjoy. "The scenery especially after passing Tower Bridge is stunning," notes a Tripadvisor commentator. "Not many out on the trail in the early morning which really added to the enjoyment of the hike. Fairyland is an appropriate name for this trail as it was truly magical." The full Fairyland Loop is 8 miles in length and can take up to five hours to complete. Hikers have a couple of spots where it makes sense to start the trip — Fairyland Point or the trailhead at Tower Bridge.
The scenery varies along the trail, as the hike alternates its elevations. Some parts bobble along the rim of the plateau, near an area called Boat Mesa. The section of the hike in the canyon supplies fine vistas of Bryce Amphitheater, a scooped-out hollow surrounded by the towering hoodoos that make this national park so famous. The Fairyland Loop is a year-round hike, but snow can make parts of it impassable in the winter.
Fiery Furnace, Arches National Park, Utah
As per one Google review, the Fiery Furnace hike in Arches National Park (home to a breathtaking road) is not to be missed. "One of the best hikes I've ever done. Highly recommend! You need to grab the timed entries the moment they are available, they sell out within the first 30 seconds. So glad we did it!" As the review mentions, this is a hike that requires reservations in advance, as the Fiery Furnace can only be visited with a ranger. This is not a stroll in the park; the terrain is rarely uniform and not always flat.
Visitors must tackle sandstone that is broken in parts or climb carefully on tight ledges with sudden drops. Some of the sand along the way is loose and slippery, another hazard to consider. Strong legs will help travelers leap across gaps in the route, while hikers need to exhibit flexibility to squeeze into tight areas of narrow canyons where they can't reach the ground. The reward of this hike — which only takes place from spring through fall — is some gorgeously sculpted and extremely narrow canyons.
Halls Creek Narrows, Capitol Reef National Park, Utah
"At the narrows, you'll enter a beautiful Navajo sandstone slot canyon on the west side of the canyon," explains the blog Amanda Outside. "The change in scenery is pretty dramatic here. All of a sudden you're hiking through a deep, narrow canyon that always requires at least walking in water." This hike through a drainage area known as Halls Creek sits between the towering cliffs of Hall Mesa and the slippery slopes of Waterpocket Fold.
Located in the south of the park, the trek enters a long section of narrows where the high walls of white sandstone ensure that the gap in the middle is in shade most of the day. A stream courses through the center of rock that is so smooth and finely shaped that it almost looks like it was molded by hand. This is definitely a hike for seasoned walkers and is best completed over a number of days. Note that the trail is not maintained by the National Park Service, and hikers will need to consult maps to complete the route.
Hunter Canyon Trail, Utah
The description of this walk on the Girl on a Hike blog paints a pretty picture of the Hunter Canyon Trail. "A great hike for the whole family — dogs and kids, included. This winding canyon is beautiful — tall sandstone cliffs, pools of water, a flowering stream in the spring (it dries out in the summer), shade here and there to cool off, and red rock towers." This is a hike that goes in and out rather than completing a loop. It doesn't include a narrow slot canyon, but the hike runs through a broad, open canyon.
The route is constantly turning, curling left and right as it traces the tall sandstone walls of the canyon. The canyon floor is often graced with water, areas where springs empty out into pools, or gently drop over ledges. The constant hue of red is occasionally broken by splashes of green from the willow and tamarisk that grow on the trail.
Jenny's Canyon, Snow Canyon State Park, Utah
A review of Snow Canyon State Park on Tripadvisor unveils the allure of the Jenny's Canyon hike. "Great trails. Beautiful and unexpected terrain. We found a hidden oasis. Jenny's Canyon is a short, slotted box canyon. Fun." For travelers seeking a quick and easy walk to a slot canyon, this one fits the bill nicely. The hike is only half a mile in length, making it suitable for families with multiple generations, and can be completed in about 20 minutes. After a short walk past desert scrub, hikers can turn in two directions.
Turning to the right sends travelers to an overlook surveying the Sand Canyon Sand Dunes, while the left route shuffles to the slot canyon. The slot canyon is not as curvy and smooth as some of the others in the Southwest, but it has different bands of erosion at various elevations, resulting in overhangs and unexpected pockets. Those gaps are sometimes inhabited by nesting birds, such as owls or peregrine falcons. Visitors who come during the spring will see wildflowers blanket the area.
Little Wild Horse Canyon, Utah
This slot canyon, along with nearby Ding and Dang, doesn't require specialized equipment to explore. Travelers will find the sites in the south-central part of the state, close to Goblin Valley, and visitors tend to access the canyon via one of two main methods. One is a straightforward hike to the canyon and back, exploring the tight narrows where the walls of the canyon come together to almost touch. Others will combine the hike with a trip to Bell Canyon, thus completing a loop hike that is 8 miles long.
Either route will showcase a canyon whose walls are sensuously curved, smoothly sculpted by wind and water, and even pooled with water during spring and after summer storms. "I've already seen quite a bit of what this beautiful part of the American West has to offer," mentions a Tripadvisor contributor (originally in Spanish). "Little Wild Horse Canyon is one of those extraordinary places you'll only see once in a lifetime." The Ding and Dang Slot Canyons make a good addition to this hike, but they require more experienced hiking acumen and sound knowledge of how to use a topographical map.
Peek-a-Boo, Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, Utah
"The hike feels like an adult jungle gym and provides a very unique and unforgettable experience," relays the blog Adventures of A+K. This canyon is situated in the Dry Fork area of this South Utah park, and Peek-a-Boo presents hikers with a classic twisty slot canyon, one where the orange- and blood-hued sandstone walls bend and wind in tight formations. Also known as Red Canyon, the destination is easily accessible from the trailhead and is less than a mile round-trip in all. The canyon not only features an intoxicating combination of colors and shapes, but it also has Moqui steps, small holds in the rock that allow it to be accessed from above.
Getting to the Red Canyon requires a touch of scrambling on cliffs and a rumble along a wash. Many travelers will combine a trip to Peek-a-Boo with a hike to Spooky Gulch, creating a full, four-hour loop trail. While Peek-a-Boo is all curves and twists, shaped like a corkscrew, Spooky Gulch is more of a straight shot, narrow canyon. Whichever route visitors choose, they should tread carefully as Great Basin rattlesnakes hang out in the canyons.
Red Reef Trail, St. George, Utah
Not an endeavor for the casual hiker, the Red Reef Trail is almost 6 miles in length. Though the first half mile is relatively easy going, the rest of the trail will challenge most hikers. Many travelers arrive to complete the first section, especially in the spring when melting snow fills the hollows of rock with water. But to forgo the rest of the trail is a shame, even if it requires hikers to ascend sandstone faces by using toe holds or ropes to haul themselves up slopes.
In addition to smooth walls of solid red rock, travelers will find arches of sandstone, petroglyphs, caves carved out of the rock, and haunting trees and stumps. Some of the pools, depending on the time of year, are deep enough that visitors can take a cooling dip. The overall experience is extremely picturesque, as one Tripadvisor commenter notes, saying, "This is a pretty area that looks very much like Sedona, Arizona."
White Domes Loop, Valley of Fire State Park, Nevada
Desert views and a slot canyon are the lures of this mile-long loop in the north of the Valley of Fire State Park, which is home to a stunningly scenic White Domes Road. The walk of the same name is suitable for explorers of all ages and abilities. On the route, hikers will see Aztec sandstone and white sections that lend the landscape a fine variety of shading. The rock faces themselves come in a range of shapes, from high hills to mounds that look like they have been folded over. One of the more unique parts of this hike is that it features an old set from a Hollywood movie. "The Professionals, " which starred Burt Lancaster, was filmed in the park in the 1960s, and the abandoned set sits within the confines of the loop hike.
The trail also takes in a slot canyon with soaring walls, adding another dimension to the adventure. "Valley of Fire State Park is known for its astonishing rocky landscape and there's no better trail to experience the diversity of its beauty than White Domes Loop," mentions the blog Travel? Yes Please. "We walked in the shade of towering sandstone formations, passed through a small slot canyon, and marveled at colorful rock layers."
Willis Creek Narrows, Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, Utah
"Great, easy hike," writes a reviewer on Google. "Road can be a little rough. Not bad if it's dry, impassable if it's wet." Visitors can cut Utah's Willis Creek Narrows hike short by returning after visiting the narrow canyon. It is easy to reach, and while the full hike is approximately 5 miles round-trip, reaching the slot canyon and returning requires only about half that distance. Hikers won't have to worry about much climbing, as the trek only has an elevation gain of about 300 feet.
Most of the walk ripples along the bed of a creek or across it, and when the water flows, it is only about ankle deep. This is not a busy route, and hikers can expect to find plenty of solitude along the way of this three-hour route. Travelers will see Navajo sandstone walls that warp and bend in surreal shapes, and a creek where the rocks glow in the sun. At certain points, the canyon walls climb 100 feet high, but squeeze tight enough to blot out the sunlight.
Methodology
The Southwest is filled with gorgeous desert canyons, but some are beset by throngs of visitors keen to experience the undeniable beauty. To find desert canyon hikes that aren't as crowded as places like the Narrows, we scoured blogs that celebrate the outdoors, sites like Strava Stories and USA Adventurer. We put together a selection of choices throughout the Southwest's deserts, including hikes that suit all levels of hiking ability. Finally, we scoured reviews of each hike from travelers who had experienced them first-hand.