The Most Spectacular Desert Canyon Hikes Without The Crowds Of Zion's Famous Narrows In Utah, According To Reviews

Lay your eyes on a desert canyon, and there's a good chance you will be seduced by the spellbinding way that the bands of sun-kissed rock, often in shades of red and pink and sandy gold, rise all around. The shapes of the canyon, finely etched over millennia by the relentless, erosive force of water, are pure art in real life. Some desert canyons are truly unique, while others have entered lore, popularized by travel professionals, influencers, the media, and word of mouth. Some tick both boxes, and one such spot is the Narrows in Utah's Zion National Park (one of the most dangerous tourist attractions in America), where adventurers navigate a canyon floor far below the flanking rock faces.

Officially known as the Virgin River Narrows, this natural phenomenon is an undeniably striking sight. It is also a popular one, distanced from the kind of solitude that amplifies the beauty of nature, but visitors should not lose hope. There are many other beautiful desert hikes, some with water in the canyon floor, that are equally beautiful, but that remove crowds from the equation. Looking through blogs that have a strong focus on outdoor activities, such as USA Adventurer, we have found the most spectacular of them.