Escape Bryce Canyon Crowds At Utah's Wildly Under-The-Radar State Park Right Down The Road
Anyone who has visited or even seen photos of the otherworldly red rock formations at Bryce Canyon National Park knows there's something magical about this rugged landscape. Yet, with a staggering 2.7 million visitors per year, planning a trip to this gorgeous area means preparing to be around a whole lot of people. If you're looking for the same stunning spires without the crowds, head to Kodachrome Basin State Park in Utah.
About 20 miles southeast of Bryce Canyon, this underrated park earned state park status in 1962 and gets its name from a vintage Kodak film famed for its vibrant colors. Covering 2,240 acres, the park boasts 67 red rock spires that rise from vast canyons like giant termite mounds or sculptures carved by an alien entity. At sunrise and sunset, an ethereal glow brings to life each shade of red, orange, and pink, creating a stunning setting for hiking, photography, painting, horseback riding, mountain biking, and camping.
Kodachrome Basin State Park makes a great add-on to a scenic, unforgettable road trip to Utah's five national parks, a weekend getaway, or a stop en route to Bryce Canyon. Situated about 12 miles from Tropic, the park feels remote in the best possible way, but it's still a 20-minute drive to several restaurants, Clark's County Market, ATMs, hotels, and other essentials. It's a bit of a drive to the closest major cities, Provo and Las Vegas, at over 3.5 hours for each destination, but there, you'll find your major travel hubs.
Things to do at Kodachrome Basin State Park
As one of the most photogenic state parks in the country, Kodachrome offers Southwest vistas and red rock glory from six family-friendly hiking trails. Angel's Palace Trail is a relatively easy 1.5-mile loop that offers panoramic views of the Kodachrome Basin. The drop-off from the highest viewpoints is not a joke, so keep an eye on children and stay away from the edges. Although most of the trails are around a mile long, the Panorama Trail can be either a three or seven-mile trek. Popular among hikers, horseback riders, and mountain bikers, this path passes several park icons, including Ballerina Spire and many white sand pipes.
Even if you're not a trained equestrian, you can experience the park's beauty on horseback. Several local outfitters offer guided trail rides in the park and at the neighboring Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, a captivating canyon bursting with color that's one of the best day trips from Las Vegas.
While the landscape gets all the attention, the night skies are equally beautiful. Certified as an International Dark Sky Park in 2021, Kodachrome is a top destination for astrophotography and stargazing without the dull glow from nearby towns. Choose from three well-managed campgrounds for RVs, trailers, and tents for your stargazing. Reserve one of 11 sites at Bryce View Campground and take in incredible sunset views across Bryce Canyon, or enjoy full-hookup sites a short walk from the trails at Basin Campground.
The best time to visit and other tips for Kodachrome Basin State Park
Situated at 5,800 feet, Kodachrome Basin State Park is open year-round, but the best time to visit is late September to early October. During this time of year, the daytime temperature hangs around 70 degrees Fahrenheit, while nighttime's 30-degree weather is ideal for cozy campfires and hot chocolate. There's a risk of snow in March and April, but May and early June bring moderate daytime temperatures and fewer crowds.
If you visit the park during the busy summer months, monitor the weather forecast and talk with the rangers before hitting the trails. Flash floods and thunderstorms are common between June and early September, creating a potentially dangerous situation for hikers in low-lying or exposed areas. If you find yourself caught in a downpour, head for higher ground away from tall spires or trees that could be struck by lightning.
Unless you visit during the dead of winter, book your campsites well in advance. Like Dead Horse Point State Park — an underrated Utah state park with iconic views but no crowds — Kodamchrome's sites can be secured up to 16 weeks in advance via Reserve America. However, if the campground is full on your desired dates or you're looking for more luxurious accommodations, consider staying at Bryce Glamp and Camp. Located 10 minutes from the park, this glamping destination offers comfortable domes with transparent roofs for stargazing, plus heating and air conditioning.