Escape Bryce Canyon Crowds At Utah's Wildly Under-The-Radar State Park Right Down The Road

Anyone who has visited or even seen photos of the otherworldly red rock formations at Bryce Canyon National Park knows there's something magical about this rugged landscape. Yet, with a staggering 2.7 million visitors per year, planning a trip to this gorgeous area means preparing to be around a whole lot of people. If you're looking for the same stunning spires without the crowds, head to Kodachrome Basin State Park in Utah.

About 20 miles southeast of Bryce Canyon, this underrated park earned state park status in 1962 and gets its name from a vintage Kodak film famed for its vibrant colors. Covering 2,240 acres, the park boasts 67 red rock spires that rise from vast canyons like giant termite mounds or sculptures carved by an alien entity. At sunrise and sunset, an ethereal glow brings to life each shade of red, orange, and pink, creating a stunning setting for hiking, photography, painting, horseback riding, mountain biking, and camping.

Kodachrome Basin State Park makes a great add-on to a scenic, unforgettable road trip to Utah's five national parks, a weekend getaway, or a stop en route to Bryce Canyon. Situated about 12 miles from Tropic, the park feels remote in the best possible way, but it's still a 20-minute drive to several restaurants, Clark's County Market, ATMs, hotels, and other essentials. It's a bit of a drive to the closest major cities, Provo and Las Vegas, at over 3.5 hours for each destination, but there, you'll find your major travel hubs.