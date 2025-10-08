The Unexpected Duty Your Cruise Ship May Have To Take On If There's An Emergency At Sea

Most cruise ship passengers board their vessel, luggage in tow, big plans sloshing around in their minds. Perhaps one stop is earmarked as their most alluring destination. Or they're looking forward to sipping daiquiris on the deck and live comedy and music. Few suspect their trip may suddenly involve drones, life rafts, and surprise announcements from the captain about an impromptu rescue. All are possible, as cruise ships have an unexpected duty to rescue distressed vessels and people during an emergency at sea.

Passengers aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise witnessed such a rescue on September 28, when their ship changed course to save a raft full of people in the waters between Mexico and Cuba. Travelers noticed the ship turning as the captain announced plans to investigate a possible distressed vessel. Witnesses aboard told of a dilapidated raft floating helplessly in the distance, its passengers using flashlights as a distress signal. Two drones were sent to assess the situation. Then, two of the cruise ship's lifeboats were dropped and retrieved everyone on the raft. "It was a very surreal, very exciting, very scary thing all at once," passenger Jeffery Walker told NBC News. And fortunate. The cruise ship had diverged from its original course to sidestep Tropical Storm Imelda and Hurricane Humberto. Had the cruise ship not made the detour... well. "Their raft didn't have much time left," Walker added.

The nighttime operation in the Caribbean Sea by the vessel Enchantment of the Seas may strike cruise ship regulars as unique, and the captain, courageous. It's definitely not one of the worst things to ever happen on a cruise ship. The captain and crew's bravery notwithstanding, they were fulfilling an article within international maritime law — and no, it's not one of those bizarre cruise ship rules.