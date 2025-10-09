Drivers Beware: Chicago Police Are Using New Helicopter Technology To Crack Down On This Dangerous Highway Habit

There isn't a person alive who hasn't changed their behavior when a cop is around. Kids do the same thing around parents, hoping not to get caught in some kind of mischief. And when driving along highways, coasting along at 70, 75, or 80 miles per hour or more, lots of roadway mischief can happen. Folks get enraged at traffic, cut back and forth between lanes to eke forward about 10 feet, and sometimes even drive along a road's shoulder to pass someone. Drivers in Chicago's Cook County, Illinois, however ... beware. Cops no longer only hide in bushes along the side of highways, hoping to catch traffic-violating ne'er-do-wells. Now, they prowl the very skies above, scoping out the roads via helicopters. And they really — really, really — want to find folks who drive along shoulders.

As the Cook County Sheriff's Office posted on X, these Chicago-area police have taken to helicopters to keep an eagle-eyed watch on drivers. And make no mistake: They're having fun, too. They set their helicopter-captured compilation video of traffic offenders to the theme song for the incredibly long-running TV show, "Cops." And yep, they're gonna come for you — you shoulder drivers, that is.

As Cook County Undersheriff Marlon Parks says in another X post, they're also going to come for speeders, folks who drive under the influence, folks who stare at their phones and text while driving, and basically anyone else who's violating traffic laws and putting themselves and others at risk. And whatcha gonna do when they come for you? Not much, except lose $1,000 when you pay your fine.