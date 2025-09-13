Illinois' 'Island City' On Route 66 Charms With Old School Shops And An Iconic Roadside Attraction

Somewhere in Wilmington, Illinois (population: 5,507), residents can peer out of their windows to see a giant, fiberglass man across the street. Not somewhere, vaguely, but 201 Bridge Street, specifically — the current location of the Gemini Giant. The green-jumpsuited giant holds a silver rocket in his hand, has a dome-shaped bucket on his head, and towers over the streets like a totem of a former age. Wilmington, itself — the "Island City," as it's been dubbed – sits along one famous, old, legendary highway and carries on the route's legacy not only via the Gemini Giant, but through its host of quaint, small, old-school shops that look lifted from a time when Nat King Cole sang 1946's "Get your kicks on Route 66."

Located about an hour from Chicago off Interstate 57, Wilmington has roots going back to 1834 when settler Thomas Cox bought 400 acres of land on the site of the current town. That land included the current-day South Island, the largest of a collection of islands sticking out of the Kankakee River that flows through Wilmington. Hence the moniker, "Island City."

By the time the 1960s rolled around and the American-Russian space race had firmly gripped the U.S., intrepid diner owners John and Bernice Korelec purchased the Gemini Giant to help grow their business on Route 53 near its intersection with Route 66. The ploy worked, even as Wilmington evolved into the town it is today. Built up around the South Island and Route 53 that runs across it, Wilmington's walkable downtown, many of its restaurants (like the Route 66-themed, Route 66 Bar & Grill), as well as the majority of its cute shops, now wait for travelers visiting the Gemini Giant.