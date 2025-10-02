California Highway Opens A New Section Of Road After Decades Of Construction

While California's Highway 1 along the coast may get a lot of the road trip glory, California's Highway 101 is the faster option to get from Los Angeles up to the Oregon border. And now, you should be able to get through just a little bit faster. The 16-mile stretch of Highway 101 between Novato and Petaluma, a charming art-filled city, is known as the Marin-Sonoma Narrows, but it isn't quite as narrow anymore with the late September opening of new High-Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes on both sides of the highway.

This spot was notorious for being congested and slow for those traveling between San Francisco and Sonoma Wine Country; over 150,000 vehicles pass through the section every day. "Decades in the making and many millions of dollars later, we can finally retire the 'narrows' moniker in Marin and Sonoma," Eric Lucan, chair of the Transportation Authority of Marin board, told the Marin Independent Journal.