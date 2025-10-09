IKEA's Tiny-Home Hero For RV Camping Is A Wall-Mounted Nightstand Alternative With Multiple Uses
Thanks to its massive network of national and state parks and diverse geography, the U.S. has countless popular road trip options. From smaller roads between cities to long, cross-country trips, road-tripping in an RV is seen as a more immersive and inexpensive way to travel, especially if you take advantage of a lesser-known hack to score cheap RV rentals. But long trips in an RV can be tough for people used to the open, spacious plans of a regular house; even luxury RVs can't accommodate the kind of storage a house would have, leading to furniture poking out and crowding up the space. But there's one simple Ikea product that could be a game-changer for RV traveling.
The Ikea Lack wall shelf is a minimalistic floating shelf that takes less than ten minutes to install and comes in different sizes. Its sleek design and hidden, invisible suspension brackets make it a stylish yet practical space-saver. Take nightstands, for example. All of us need a flat surface next to the bed to keep our phones and other everyday items, like reading glasses or earphones, and most of the time, we use a stool or a small cabinet as our nightstand.
In an RV, where every inch of space is crucial, Ikea's Lack wall shelf is the perfect replacement for a bulky nightstand. You don't need a large chest of drawers to double as a nightstand when you can just install this sleek floating shelf and keep the space underneath free. The extra floor space is even more important if you have a bed with pull-out storage; a floating shelf allows you to use that storage without blocking the way. All you need to install the shelf is screws, a drill, a spirit level, and anchors for extra stability.
Other uses for the Ikea Lack wall shelf
Since 2020, there's been a new kind of aspirational lifestyle, different from the glitz and glamor of the McMansions that people in the 2000s aspired to. Now, the pinnacle of financial freedom is the digital nomad lifestyle, and the freedom to travel across multiple states on a scenic road trip while working instead of being tied down to an office cubicle. But the RV dream has drawbacks — higher initial costs of investment being the biggest one. Luxury RVs with proper storage can go for hundreds of thousands of dollars, so many people buy cheaper RVs and customize them with furniture and storage themselves. This is where the versatile Lack shelf comes in handy.
Because the shelf doesn't have a frame around it, it can also double as an extra countertop or chopping board. Kitchen space is usually limited in an RV, and a little extra counter space goes a long way. You can install the shelf above or next to the existing countertop to use as a separate chopping board or extend the counter space without compromising on floor space.
For those living the digital nomad lifestyle or braving the costs of retirement in an RV, a desk is essential. Whether you use it for work or as a dining table, every RV needs at least one workable desk. Where most desks take up unnecessary floor space, the Lack shelf is sturdy enough to be an alternative to a desk or dining table, while still being sleek and stylish and saving on space below. Pair it with a comfortable chair or stool that can be pushed underneath the shelf when you're not working, and you've immediately saved yourself a ton of space.