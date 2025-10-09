IKEA's Tiny-Home Hero For RV Camping Is A Wall-Mounted Nightstand Alternative With Multiple Uses

Thanks to its massive network of national and state parks and diverse geography, the U.S. has countless popular road trip options. From smaller roads between cities to long, cross-country trips, road-tripping in an RV is seen as a more immersive and inexpensive way to travel, especially if you take advantage of a lesser-known hack to score cheap RV rentals. But long trips in an RV can be tough for people used to the open, spacious plans of a regular house; even luxury RVs can't accommodate the kind of storage a house would have, leading to furniture poking out and crowding up the space. But there's one simple Ikea product that could be a game-changer for RV traveling.

The Ikea Lack wall shelf is a minimalistic floating shelf that takes less than ten minutes to install and comes in different sizes. Its sleek design and hidden, invisible suspension brackets make it a stylish yet practical space-saver. Take nightstands, for example. All of us need a flat surface next to the bed to keep our phones and other everyday items, like reading glasses or earphones, and most of the time, we use a stool or a small cabinet as our nightstand.

In an RV, where every inch of space is crucial, Ikea's Lack wall shelf is the perfect replacement for a bulky nightstand. You don't need a large chest of drawers to double as a nightstand when you can just install this sleek floating shelf and keep the space underneath free. The extra floor space is even more important if you have a bed with pull-out storage; a floating shelf allows you to use that storage without blocking the way. All you need to install the shelf is screws, a drill, a spirit level, and anchors for extra stability.