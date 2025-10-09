This Midwest Higher-Speed Rail Train Keeps Getting Faster Every Year, According To Reddit

There are many arguments in favor of having high-quality public transportation, and train travel might just be the best one. Reduced environmental impact and avoiding traffic are only some of the reasons Americans seem to agree that this is the best type of transportation to use. And while North America is unique in that opting to take a train can make your journey longer than if you were to drive to your destination, trains should be the speediest option.

This is why some are excited about potential updates to the timetable of Wolverine, one of Amtrak's major train routes in the Midwest that serves riders between Chicago and Pontiac, Michigan, stopping at major regional hubs like Ann Arbor and Detroit along the way. One Reddit user was particularly animated about the possibility, saying, "Amtrak Wolverine travel times right now are ... longer than driving. Has Amtrak been planning to reduce travel times ...? Because that would make it probably one of the best Amtrak services in the country." Other users have reported work being done on certain parts of the Wolverine route, notably around Ann Arbor. This kind of update to the rail infrastructure would help trains keep their high speed for longer, resulting in a shorter travel time.

Starting in 2021, the Wolverine has been running at a speed of 110 mph between the stations at Kalamazoo and Albion in Michigan. And it's not just for commuters, either. On another segment of the route, the train speeds right by the Indiana Dunes National Park, one of the most endangered national parks in America.