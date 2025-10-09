This Midwest Higher-Speed Rail Train Keeps Getting Faster Every Year, According To Reddit
There are many arguments in favor of having high-quality public transportation, and train travel might just be the best one. Reduced environmental impact and avoiding traffic are only some of the reasons Americans seem to agree that this is the best type of transportation to use. And while North America is unique in that opting to take a train can make your journey longer than if you were to drive to your destination, trains should be the speediest option.
This is why some are excited about potential updates to the timetable of Wolverine, one of Amtrak's major train routes in the Midwest that serves riders between Chicago and Pontiac, Michigan, stopping at major regional hubs like Ann Arbor and Detroit along the way. One Reddit user was particularly animated about the possibility, saying, "Amtrak Wolverine travel times right now are ... longer than driving. Has Amtrak been planning to reduce travel times ...? Because that would make it probably one of the best Amtrak services in the country." Other users have reported work being done on certain parts of the Wolverine route, notably around Ann Arbor. This kind of update to the rail infrastructure would help trains keep their high speed for longer, resulting in a shorter travel time.
Starting in 2021, the Wolverine has been running at a speed of 110 mph between the stations at Kalamazoo and Albion in Michigan. And it's not just for commuters, either. On another segment of the route, the train speeds right by the Indiana Dunes National Park, one of the most endangered national parks in America.
Amtrak's high hopes for high-speed train travel
In a 2023 fiscal year report, Amtrak stated its plans to further improve the infrastructure across its lines, including the Wolverine — specifically, a series of curve modifications between Jackson and Ypsilanti. The company also pledged to better coordinate passenger train schedules with those of freight trains, which share parts of the corridor and currently slow some segments of the Chicago–Pontiac route.
The construction, design, and planning of high-speed trains and routes are a near-perfect recipe that's been well executed outside of North America. The first high-speed train (most commonly referred to as the bullet train) launched in Japan in 1964 ahead of the Tokyo Summer Olympics. Today, Japan has nine high-speed train routes. In Europe, a complex network of routes operates on some of the fastest trains in the world and connects travelers and commuters to all corners of the continent. While the U.S. is dragging behind, Amtrak has ambitious goals that offer some hope for train travel across the country.
Amtrak aims to double ridership to 66 million by 2040 with more regional and cross-country connections that provide travelers with greater travel flexibility. This, however, is easier said than done. Equipment shortages are slowing down long-awaited projects, while freight-caused delays prevent Amtrak trains from going any faster than they already are. With the recent introduction of the NextGen Acela, America's fastest new passenger train, Amtrak is on the right track, but many challenges still lie ahead.