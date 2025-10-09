Follow These Packing Secrets To Take Vinegar Or Soap On Your Next Cruise For A Cleaner Experience
Cruise cabins may look spotless when you board, but you'd be surprised. Cleanliness is such a concern that there's even an online tool that shows how clean (or disgusting) your cruise ship really is. That's why experienced travelers on the Cruise Critic forum often pack small bottles of vinegar and mild soap to tackle odors and sanitize surfaces.
The rules for what you can bring on board can be fairly strict, especially for liquids, though this generally only applies to beverages, not personal toiletries. Cruisers can typically bring items like shampoo and mouthwash, so vinegar and dish soap should theoretically be fine. Still, err on the side of caution by only bringing plastic bottles, and be prepared to answer any questions at the security check-in. As forum member @redstapler7 shared, "On last year's cruise, mother in law brought a small bottle of cider vinegar ... She explained it to the security personnel in the terminal and they were fine with it. I'm sure it will be up to whoever you are explaining it to. Of course, they may not even notice it in your bag anyway."
If you're flying to or from your cruise with only a carry-on, try using TSA-approved travel bottles under 3.4 ounces. Not only are travel bottles cruise essentials that you can easily pick up at Dollar Tree, but they're also reusable for future trips. With that small addition to your luggage, you can handle everything from mirror smudges to questionable bathroom surfaces without relying on standard cleaning supplies.
Clever ways cruisers use vinegar on ships
Vinegar can be surprisingly multi-purpose, and many use it as a natural cleaner. For example, some cruisers may be particular about sanitizing surfaces that hundreds of other people have touched, like countertops. Cruise Critic member @DennysDad had another idea: "Soak your dentures in vinegar overnight," he explained. "Then place a drop of dish soap on a denture brush or regular toothbrush and clean off the vinegar. ... My dentist taught me it's the most effective way to clean them without using too many chemicals."
One commenter even wrote that vinegar can treat jellyfish stings. Another cruiser asked about apple cider vinegar, writing that they take it for acid reflux. (While there's still no verdict on whether or not apple cider vinegar is effective for acid reflux, many people swear by it for everything from boosting immunity to improving digestion.) In a similar Cruise Critic thread, @vacationmom0103 wrote, "I do a diluted 'shot' of it every morning."
For these cases, user @pcvtmom advised, "Since you use it for medicinal purposes, I'd just pack it with toiletries and meds. Chances are, they'd never notice it at all." Meanwhile, others suggested non-liquid alternatives may be more convenient for a cruise, like apple cider vinegar capsules or even gummies. If you do decide to bring vinegar with you on your cruise, however, the general consensus is that you likely won't have any issues. For more helpful advice, check out these little-known packing tips for your next cruise.