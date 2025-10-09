Follow These Packing Secrets To Take Vinegar Or Soap On Your Next Cruise For A Cleaner Experience

Cruise cabins may look spotless when you board, but you'd be surprised. Cleanliness is such a concern that there's even an online tool that shows how clean (or disgusting) your cruise ship really is. That's why experienced travelers on the Cruise Critic forum often pack small bottles of vinegar and mild soap to tackle odors and sanitize surfaces.

The rules for what you can bring on board can be fairly strict, especially for liquids, though this generally only applies to beverages, not personal toiletries. Cruisers can typically bring items like shampoo and mouthwash, so vinegar and dish soap should theoretically be fine. Still, err on the side of caution by only bringing plastic bottles, and be prepared to answer any questions at the security check-in. As forum member @redstapler7 shared, "On last year's cruise, mother in law brought a small bottle of cider vinegar ... She explained it to the security personnel in the terminal and they were fine with it. I'm sure it will be up to whoever you are explaining it to. Of course, they may not even notice it in your bag anyway."

If you're flying to or from your cruise with only a carry-on, try using TSA-approved travel bottles under 3.4 ounces. Not only are travel bottles cruise essentials that you can easily pick up at Dollar Tree, but they're also reusable for future trips. With that small addition to your luggage, you can handle everything from mirror smudges to questionable bathroom surfaces without relying on standard cleaning supplies.