A Snug Sleeping Trend In Manhattan Turns Tiny Pods Into Chic Stays Near Food, Shops, And City Buzz

In big cities, capsule hotels (where you sleep in a small pod) have the advantage of being both affordable and convenient, especially for travelers who only need a place to sleep before heading into the city. They're often just big enough to fit a bed, though some luxury capsule hotels around the world offer a little more space, accommodating a side table or even a balcony. For staying in a city like New York, which Mercer ranked as the seventh-most expensive city in the world in 2024, everything from finding the cheapest ways to navigate the city to cutting back on accommodation costs can help you manage your budget. A few capsule hotels have popped up around the city and offer considerable savings compared to what you'd normally splurge on a standard NYC hotel.

Take, for example, Pod 39, one of the more luxurious cabin hotels opened by the Pod Hotels group in NYC, which has been around since 2012. Its pods come with flat-screen TVs, air conditioning, and private bathrooms, plus the building has a rooftop lounge and on-site Italian restaurant — all in the heart of Manhattan, a mere eight-minute walk from Grand Central Station. For the average standard-style hotel room in this area of the city, you can typically expect to pay around $200 or more a night. For Pod 39, a single pod for solo travelers is around $130 per night, as of fall 2025. The price climbs up a bit more for pods that can accommodate two guests, but the rate stays below $200.