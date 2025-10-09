Fairfield is a hip little town with relaxed vibes, considered one of the coolest places to visit. This calm rural city in the center of Iowa, off Interstate 34 and Highway 1, lies just south of the unusual and progressive Maharishi Vedic City. If you're driving, you might even stumble upon one of the Midwest's prettiest scenic byways featuring several covered bridges on your way into town. Surrounded by cornfields and with a surprising tech presence, it's no shock the town is affectionately referred to as "Silicorn Valley." And, like another Iowa city known for its natural landscapes, Fairfield offers visitors plenty of options for outdoor adventures. You can also learn about the agricultural industry and how it helped shape the town.

Besides its natural beauty and breathtaking scenery, the town radiates a creative and artistic spirit. With its thriving performing arts scene, you can just as easily watch a play or catch a rock show at a local bar. The town's quirky and lighthearted vibe lends itself to fun festivals and live music events. For example, the town often holds the Running of the Wieners event, with dozens of dachshunds racing wildly in the streets.

The Maharishi International University Campus is a big part of the town's heritage, encouraging a community of spiritual seekers and cultural diversity. Besides its spiritual contributions to the community, the campus houses the intriguing Maharishi Vedic Observatory. The beautiful golden domes on campus serve as centers for meditation and public discourse, providing a place where small-town community values and progressive ideas meet in harmony. The Carnegie Historical Museum is another fascinating point of interest, housing collections from 1876. This impressive museum was formerly Fairfield Public Library, built by Carnegie in 1892; it was the first Carnegie library west of the Mississippi.