4 Valuable Things Tourists Actually Stole From National Parks

The first rule of visiting the U.S. National Parks is simple: take only pictures, leave only footprints. However, over the years, some visitors have ignored that rule entirely. Theft in national parks isn't as rare as you might think. Across the country, rangers have encountered tourists stealing everything from memorial plaques and chunks of ancient redwoods to desert cacti, often leaving lasting damage to cultural and natural resources.

Federal laws exist to protect these treasures, and taking — or even damaging — archaeological sites can carry serious penalties. And this isn't just a problem for national parks. Petty theft is so common in tourist destinations worldwide that you can't even leave a towel unattended at the beach in Costa Rica. But some of the boldest thefts have happened right here in the United States. In some parks, the thefts are almost hard to believe — take Canyonlands National Park, where in 2024, two visitors brazenly targeted ancient artifacts.