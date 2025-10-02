Should Travelers Worry About Flight Delays With The Government Shutdown?

It's no secret that a government shutdown can potentially affect your travel plans. That's because many of the people who keep air travel running — from TSA screeners to air traffic controllers — are considered essential workers. So, during a shutdown, they'll still show up to work, even if their paychecks are delayed.

During the last major shutdown in 2018, flights kept moving — but cracks in the system began to show. With no pay coming in, many essential workers called out, security lines grew longer, and a few airports even reported temporary checkpoint closures. In fact, towards the end of that shutdown, 10 air traffic controllers calling out of work led to serious delays and bottlenecks at major travel centers like LaGuardia Airport in New York, as well as in other cities, such as Atlanta (home to the world's busiest airport), Philadelphia, and New Jersey.

According to the U.S. Transportation Department, more than 11,000 FAA employees could be furloughed if the shutdown continues, impacting inspections, training, and hiring — all of which keep the system efficient and safe (via Reuters). Airlines have also warned that fewer available staff could mean slower operations or ripple delays if things stretch out too long. While the average traveler may not notice much right away, a shutdown that lasts weeks rather than days could gum up the works. With that said, travelers don't need to pull the plug on all their upcoming vacation or business travel plans. Ultimately, your flight probably isn't getting outright canceled because of the shutdown, but your journey might take a bit longer.