Between Charleston And Augusta Is South Carolina's Charming Small Town With A Unique Festival
Southern charm is easy to come by in a place like South Carolina. After all, the state is home to Charleston, a gorgeous city with a striking European appearance, as well as St. George, a historic, sleepy town in Dorchester County. Situated between Charleston and Augusta, Georgia, it has a population of around 2,000. Although St. George is small, this doesn't make it any less enchanting. The town has made a name for itself by hosting the annual World Grits Festival. This corn-based porridge is South Carolina's official state food and is beloved in the South.
The World Grits Festival first began in 1986. As the story goes, it was established to commemorate St. George and its residents, who were believed to be the biggest consumers of grits in the world. Once named one of America's wackiest festivals by NBC News, this three-day event is held every April and features your typical fair offerings. Think carnival rides, concession stands selling corn dogs and cotton candy, live music, and more. Naturally, there is also a grits-eating contest and, of course, you can indulge in dishes with grits.
However, a one-of-a-kind experience you'll have while attending the festivities is witnessing or taking part in "Rollin' in the Grits." This is exactly what it sounds like; participants enter a kiddie pool filled with grits and proceed to cover themselves in this creamy concoction. They are then pulled out and weighed. Whoever has acquired the most grits is declared the winner of this unconventional contest.
Grits, grits, and more grits, in St. George, South Carolina
The World Grits Festival is a springtime tradition that has put St. George on the map. On Reddit, an individual who responded to a user asking where in South Carolina they should visit suggested attending: "You'll get to see the real South Carolina culture, not the gentrified, yuppified stuff you see every day. Try the food! Talk to the locals!" There is no admission fee for the World Grits Festival. Take into account that St. George is situated off I-95, making it highly accessible to those located in Georgia, Florida, and North Carolina.
Although I-95 is considered one of America's deadliest highways, it's popular among road trippers. On that note, St. George has several eateries where hungry drivers can pull over to unwind and grab a bite to eat. A word of advice — forgo dining at one of the many chain restaurants near the highway and instead, venture a few minutes into town for local establishments like Bistro 221. Housed in a historic brick structure, Bistro 221, which is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, serves Southern cuisine. On the menu are catfish bites as a starter, a barbecue pulled pork sandwich for lunch, and shrimp and grits for dinner.
It might not come as a surprise to learn that the shrimp and grits are raved about by reviewers on Google, where Bistro 221 holds a 4.6 rating. Fun fact: It's believed that South Carolina is the birthplace of this dish. Another option for a scrumptious meal in St. George is Nannie's Kitchen. The humble cafe, rated 4.7 stars on Yelp, offers an assortment of pastries, sandwiches, and breakfast bites. This includes a breakfast plate with eggs, protein, and (of course) grits. Nannie's Kitchen is closed on Sundays and Mondays.
Places of interest in St. George, South Carolina
Whether you're attending the World Grits Festival or have been traveling for hours on I-95, St. George, which is located about an hour away from Charleston, has more to offer besides a tasty meal. For those with little ones, there's the Children's Museum of the Lowcountry. Uniquely, it's situated within the restored Rosenwald School, attended by African American children before the end of segregation. The Children's Museum of the Lowcountry has a variety of exhibits, such as a grocery store and music room for youngsters to play in. "Great variety of kids activities and almost everything is open-ended, educational, and STEAM focused," reads a review on Google.
At the time of this writing, this attraction is closed on Sundays and Mondays, and there is a small admission fee. Prefer a free activity? Davis-Bailey Park has a playground and plenty of open space for a quick stroll. For those who are history enthusiasts or perhaps have a personal connection to the area, you'll want to check out the Dorchester Heritage Center. Although exhibits change frequently, the expansive collection includes everything from fossils to Civil War-era relics. The Dorchester Heritage Center is open Tuesday to Friday. Tickets are $8.
If you need a place to rest overnight, there is a cluster of hotels right off I-95, where you can book a stay for less than $100 per night. Among these are Americas Best Value Inn, providing pet-friendly accommodations and a complimentary continental breakfast. To learn about another underrated destination near Charleston, read about Yemassee, the under-the-radar town that has sumptuous Southern eats and intriguing history.