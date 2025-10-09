New York's Hidden Hudson Valley City Has A Vibrant Downtown And Outdoorsy Charm On The Delaware River

The Hudson Valley has long served as an outdoorsy escape for New Yorkers. It's home to detour-worthy parks and gardens from the popular Bear Mountain State Park to the Chinese-style Innisfree Garden in Milbrook and the famous Storm King Art Center, one of America's largest outdoor sculpture parks. But some of the region's most beautiful landscapes can be easily appreciated from a lesser-known spot: the town of Port Jervis, New York.

Hidden away near the borders of Pennsylvania and New Jersey, in a mountainous area right at the confluence of the Delaware and Neversink Rivers, Port Jervis (population 8,600) is framed by nature. Visitors can explore the surrounding wilderness on a hiking, biking, or kayaking excursion, or even venture across the state line to High Point State Park, a New Jersey escape perfect for fishing and camping, just a 12-minute drive away. Later in the day, return to the breweries, cafés, and restaurants of Port Jervis' vibrant downtown.