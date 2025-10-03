Escape To The Adirondacks' Serene Riverfront Village With Artsy Charm Before Fall Ends

The Adirondack Mountains are one of the best places to enjoy the leaves changing color in the fall. While the U.S. has several top destinations for fall foliage to watch the mountains transform into vibrant shades of red, orange, and yellow, the riverfront village of Malone, filled with artsy charm, is one of the best. Don't wait to escape to the serene area, as peak leaf-peeping season is the first two weeks of October. Malone is at the northern end of the Frontier Region of the Adirondack Mountains, serving as the gateway to the Adirondack Park. This quaint little village has plenty of ways to see the postcard-worthy fall foliage: take a drive along one of the meandering backroads, admire the changing colors while on the water in a kayak or canoe, or hike one of the many trails to leaf-peep from a high vantage point.

Malone has plenty of autumn activities to enjoy while checking out the leaves. Guests should spend some time at Prairie's Orchard to start the day with a morning coffee and a donut while relaxing on the porch. After that, enjoy a hayride to the apple orchard and pick your own produce. Before you leave, be sure to take a look around the store; there are plenty of locally sourced products as well as a selection of souvenirs.

The Malone-Owls Head Loop takes road-trippers around Titus Mountain along the shores of the Salmon River. The 40-mile route has rolling hills and spectacular views. Visitors can fly into Adirondack Regional Airport (41 miles away in Saranac Lake) or the international airport in Massena (33 miles away). Malone makes a great home base for a two-nation vacation, as it is just 31 miles from the Canadian entry point of Cornwall and 90 minutes from the Montréal-Pierre Elliot Trudeau International Airport.