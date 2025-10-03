Escape To The Adirondacks' Serene Riverfront Village With Artsy Charm Before Fall Ends
The Adirondack Mountains are one of the best places to enjoy the leaves changing color in the fall. While the U.S. has several top destinations for fall foliage to watch the mountains transform into vibrant shades of red, orange, and yellow, the riverfront village of Malone, filled with artsy charm, is one of the best. Don't wait to escape to the serene area, as peak leaf-peeping season is the first two weeks of October. Malone is at the northern end of the Frontier Region of the Adirondack Mountains, serving as the gateway to the Adirondack Park. This quaint little village has plenty of ways to see the postcard-worthy fall foliage: take a drive along one of the meandering backroads, admire the changing colors while on the water in a kayak or canoe, or hike one of the many trails to leaf-peep from a high vantage point.
Malone has plenty of autumn activities to enjoy while checking out the leaves. Guests should spend some time at Prairie's Orchard to start the day with a morning coffee and a donut while relaxing on the porch. After that, enjoy a hayride to the apple orchard and pick your own produce. Before you leave, be sure to take a look around the store; there are plenty of locally sourced products as well as a selection of souvenirs.
The Malone-Owls Head Loop takes road-trippers around Titus Mountain along the shores of the Salmon River. The 40-mile route has rolling hills and spectacular views. Visitors can fly into Adirondack Regional Airport (41 miles away in Saranac Lake) or the international airport in Massena (33 miles away). Malone makes a great home base for a two-nation vacation, as it is just 31 miles from the Canadian entry point of Cornwall and 90 minutes from the Montréal-Pierre Elliot Trudeau International Airport.
Malone's thriving arts scene and historic downtown
Malone has a thriving arts community, thanks in large part to the Foothills Art Society and the Downtown Artist Cellar (DAC). Established in 2000, the Foothills Art Society focuses on increasing the community's awareness of local art by holding local events. For example, the Art to Market event paired artists and local business owners to work together and create window displays that highlight their services or products. There are also events focusing on musical acts and performing arts, including an Open Mic night where artists can sing, recite poetry, or simply tell a story on the first Friday of every month. The annual Art at the Orchard event is an arts and crafts festival that also showcases local artists.
Since 2017, the DAC has focused on creating and maintaining the local arts scene, showing how art can improve the well-being of residents. The DAC's two galleries (the Main Gallery and the Small Gallery) highlight exhibitions of contemporary art in all its unique forms. In addition, an Artisan Shop offers up handmade items like jewelry or pottery. The DAC offers weekly workshops for artists of all skill levels and pop-up exhibitions featuring art created in the workshops. Be sure to check out the mural on the side of the building; the two-story painting of a flock of geese in flight is meant to encourage viewers to consider their connection to nature. While downtown, admire Malone's historic buildings. You can even take a self-guided walking tour. If you're looking for more communities with a charming Main Street, check out Inlet, the "Adirondacks' Best-Kept Secret," with serene lakes, charming shops, and cozy cabins.
Historic and outdoor activities await you in Malone
The Salmon River runs through the entire length of Malone, providing a scenic landmark for all to enjoy. There are six fishing spots where anglers can cast a line from the banks. The river is stocked annually with trout (brown and rainbow). For those looking to get their steps in, check out the Malone Park Loop. The easy path is just over a mile long and treats guests to some beautiful scenery. While the area is particularly stunning in autumn, the trail is open year-round. Plenty of farm-to-table options are available in Malone, including places where you can pick berries, orchards, and farm stands.
Literary fans will enjoy going back in time at the Almanzo Wilder Homestead, the setting of Laura Ingalls Wilder's "Farmer Boy." The buildings on the homestead have been restored to accurately reflect how they looked when the Wilder family lived there in the 19th century. The homestead is open from Memorial Day until October. You can explore the museum, the Wilder House, the barns, and even a replica of a one-room schoolhouse common in the 1800s. Visit during September, and you can attend Almanzo Wilder Farm's Annual Harvest Festival and Civil War Living History Encampment. This family-friendly event offers pumpkin painting, a corn pit for the kids, cider pressing, games from the time period, demonstrations of life skills relevant to the era, Civil War reenactments, and readings from Wilder's book. When you've had your fill, take a ride down the Olympic Trail, visiting charming towns, glistening lakes, and New York's highest peak.