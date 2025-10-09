One Of America's Top Retirement Destinations Is A Charming Outdoor Paradise In Arkansas' Ozark Mountains

When adults retire, many become snowbirds, relocating to sunny states like Florida or Arizona. For those seeking four seasons in a retirement destination, a top contender is a city nestled in the scenic Ozarks region. Bella Vista, situated in the northwestern corner of the Natural State, got its start as a resort town in the 1920s. The earliest attractions within this area included the 65-room Sunset Hotel, a large swimming pool, a dance pavilion, and an underground nightclub within the Wonderland Cave.

Visitor numbers dwindled after the Great Depression, economic instability, and war, but by the 1960s, growth once again occurred. Governed by the Bella Vista Village Property Owners Association, Bella Vista Village became nationally recognized as a vacation and retirement village. In 2006, Bella Vista was converted from a community into a city, and today, it covers 47 square miles, with a population of 31,745. According to Niche, Bella Vista is the third-best place to retire in Arkansas. Additionally, Bella Vista is listed as one of the top 10 places to retire, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Springfield, Missouri, is about 100 miles north of Bella Vista. About 115 miles southwest of the city, Tulsa, Oklahoma, sits in the thick of the Historic Route 66. Meanwhile, in the nearby Show Me State, Branson is considered to be Missouri's "Las Vegas of the Midwest, about 87 miles west of Bella Vista. All three of these nearby destinations have sizable airports, though the closest is Northwest Arkansas National Airport in Bentonville, about 12 minutes away.