One Of America's Top Retirement Destinations Is A Charming Outdoor Paradise In Arkansas' Ozark Mountains
When adults retire, many become snowbirds, relocating to sunny states like Florida or Arizona. For those seeking four seasons in a retirement destination, a top contender is a city nestled in the scenic Ozarks region. Bella Vista, situated in the northwestern corner of the Natural State, got its start as a resort town in the 1920s. The earliest attractions within this area included the 65-room Sunset Hotel, a large swimming pool, a dance pavilion, and an underground nightclub within the Wonderland Cave.
Visitor numbers dwindled after the Great Depression, economic instability, and war, but by the 1960s, growth once again occurred. Governed by the Bella Vista Village Property Owners Association, Bella Vista Village became nationally recognized as a vacation and retirement village. In 2006, Bella Vista was converted from a community into a city, and today, it covers 47 square miles, with a population of 31,745. According to Niche, Bella Vista is the third-best place to retire in Arkansas. Additionally, Bella Vista is listed as one of the top 10 places to retire, according to U.S. News & World Report.
Springfield, Missouri, is about 100 miles north of Bella Vista. About 115 miles southwest of the city, Tulsa, Oklahoma, sits in the thick of the Historic Route 66. Meanwhile, in the nearby Show Me State, Branson is considered to be Missouri's "Las Vegas of the Midwest, about 87 miles west of Bella Vista. All three of these nearby destinations have sizable airports, though the closest is Northwest Arkansas National Airport in Bentonville, about 12 minutes away.
Bella Vista offers a large variety of outdoor activities
In Spanish, Bella Vista means beautiful view, and that is exactly what you will find. From cascading waterfalls and stocked, private lakes, to seven golf courses and miles of nature trails, beautiful natural scenery stretches out in every direction.
No matter which direction you choose or how you want to discover the forest oasis or view the Ozark Mountains, there is a trail at your disposal. 100 miles of trails, to be exact, for mountain biking or hiking. Tanyard Perimeter Loop is a hiking trail suitable for all ages and fitness levels. From the parking lot, the loop passes by mysterious caves, historic ruins that surely have fascinating stories to tell, and the picturesque overlook that gazes out at Tanyard Creek Falls. Partially paved, this dog-friendly loop path is 1.9 miles and should take up to one hour to complete.
Although the hiking and biking trails are open to the public, all seven lakes across Bella Vista maintain a "members only" access. For those wanting to fish or swim, the only way to access is to gain a visitor pass from a resident or from a participating Airbnb.
The Ozarks Mountains stretch across three states
When visiting Bella Vista, it's worth planning a stop within the Ozark Mountains. Also known as the Ozarks, they stretch nearly 300 miles across five states and are approximately 200 miles wide. The mountains envelope a large area within Missouri and Arkansas. Portions of Oklahoma, Kansas, and Illinois are also included within the coverage area.
This region is spoiled with a variety of geological treasures. Throughout the 47,000 square miles, limestone bluffs, natural bridges, and sinkholes abound. Cave exploration is a hot tourist activity. In Missouri alone, there are more than 7,500 documented caves. Northern Arkansas has a rich amount of discovered caves as well, over 2,000. While many remain undeveloped, there are some that offer public tours.
Similar to the variations of natural geological wonders, the Ozarks are also home to a plethora of wildlife. Currently, 58 mammal species are wandering the lush greenery of Ozark woods and mountains. Ranging from coyotes and foxes to black bears and white-tailed deer, there's no end to the possible animal sightings. Additionally, there is a large variety of birds, fish, reptiles, and amphibians that also call the Ozarks home.