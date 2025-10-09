Louisiana's Underrated City Near Baton Rouge Is Brimming With Outdoor Fun And Delicious Eats
When it comes to Louisiana, the legendary hub of the historical and mystical city of New Orleans and the Cajun college town of Baton Rouge tend to get all the glory (though the state's miles of waterways and trails brimming with wildlife also get their fair share of attention). But the Bayou State also contains plenty of underrated cities that are chock-full of charm, activities, and excellent cuisine. Notable among them is Youngsville, which is located only 10 miles or a 20-minute drive from Lafayette and just over an hour from Baton Rouge. A community of over 16,000 residents, Youngsville has plenty to offer.
Spotlighted in years past as one of Louisiana's best cities for young families and among the state's best places to live overall, Youngsville makes a great day trip or weekend excursion. Reaching Youngsville is simple, too. By car, you'll take I-10 West from Baton Rouge. From New Orleans, it's a straight shot west on U.S.-90. Nearby Lafayette also has a small regional airport, as does Baton Rouge. However, for a greater range of flights, consider making the 2.5-hour drive from the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.
Nosh on tasty treats in Youngsville
Youngsville's slogan, "Where Life is Sweeter," certainly rings true in more ways than one. Not only does it allude to the metropolis's current appeal, but it's also a nod to the city's history. Sugar cane farming was once central to Youngsville, and this rich heritage is kept alive. Crucially, though, this tagline is also a fit regarding local baked goods, desserts, and even beverages.
If your sweet tooth needs fulfilling, make your way to Keller's Bakery of Youngsville. Family-owned and operated by Doug and Kristie Shores, Keller's slogan is "Being Sweet To You is Our Business." The bakery makes everything from French patisseries and breakfast pastries to cookies and breads. While the offerings are bountiful and delicious year-round, the standout item is the seasonal King Cake. If you're visiting Youngsville in February, you're in luck. Keller's takes this iconic Mardi Gras tradition to another level by offering a variety of flavor profiles, including Bavarian cream, cinnamon, and strawberry cream cheese. For a tipple later in the day, look no further than Le Soleil Orleans, a chic New Orleans-style cocktail bar serving up handcrafted mixed drinks, including New Orleans Hurricanes. You'll also find sandwiches and other savory options. Pop in on a Thursday night, when Le Soleil Orleans offers a weekly $7 martinis drink special.
Get outdoors to discover Youngsville's best things to do
Youngsville is also a prime place to get active in the great outdoors. After fueling up with something delectable, head over to the Youngsville Sports Complex, the perfect base for a day of fun and movement. Billing itself as "Louisiana's premier sports and recreational facility" for a variety of activities, the complex offers myriad sporting pursuits for visitors of all ages to try out. Those pursuits include but are not limited to soccer, tennis, baseball, and softball. On hot summer days, there's also the complex's refreshing Pixus Splash Park to enjoy. The 3,000-square-foot splash pad is aptly sports-themed. Youngsville Sports Complex includes Sugar Beach, too. This beach volleyball facility features nine regulation courts complete with LED lights, seating, a bar, and a concessions stand. Before you go, just be sure to check the online Sugar Beach calendar to see what's happening and when. Notable events include free play hours, adult volleyball league games, and even holiday-themed tournaments.
If time in nature is more what you're after, nearby Cypress Island Preserve is a great bet that's just 25 minutes away. Spanning 9,000 acres, this stunning preserve – part of the larger Atchafalaya National Heritage Area – is run by the Nature Conservancy and contains hardwood forest, wildlife (including water birds and even alligators), and cypress-tupelo swampland. The preserve is open daily during daylight hours, and visitors can enjoy ambling along the 2.5-mile levee trail as well as hiking, kayaking, and birdwatching. When you plan your trip, be aware that the levee trail and kayak launch are both closed from June to September during alligator nesting season. No matter how you choose to spend your time in Youngsville, it will no doubt be rich with fresh air and as sweet as sugar cane.