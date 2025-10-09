Louisiana's Underrated City Near Baton Rouge Is Brimming With Outdoor Fun And Delicious Eats

When it comes to Louisiana, the legendary hub of the historical and mystical city of New Orleans and the Cajun college town of Baton Rouge tend to get all the glory (though the state's miles of waterways and trails brimming with wildlife also get their fair share of attention). But the Bayou State also contains plenty of underrated cities that are chock-full of charm, activities, and excellent cuisine. Notable among them is Youngsville, which is located only 10 miles or a 20-minute drive from Lafayette and just over an hour from Baton Rouge. A community of over 16,000 residents, Youngsville has plenty to offer.

Spotlighted in years past as one of Louisiana's best cities for young families and among the state's best places to live overall, Youngsville makes a great day trip or weekend excursion. Reaching Youngsville is simple, too. By car, you'll take I-10 West from Baton Rouge. From New Orleans, it's a straight shot west on U.S.-90. Nearby Lafayette also has a small regional airport, as does Baton Rouge. However, for a greater range of flights, consider making the 2.5-hour drive from the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.