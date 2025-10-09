This Southeast Nebraska Town Mixes A Historic Downtown With Quirky Museums And Native Roots

Nebraska is best known for college football and some stellar homegrown agriculture, hence why the state has been nicknamed "the Cornhusker State." But while many visitors are busy cheering on Herbie Husker and enjoying high-quality corn and beef, they might be missing out on this state's interesting hidden gems.

Think of Valentine, the underrated city that is an adventurer's paradise of hikes, rivers, and canyons, or the Sandhills Scenic Byway, which is one of the most beautiful roads in America. And nestled in Pawnee County, you'll find Pawnee City, renowned for its historic downtown, eccentric museums, and Indigenous heritage. Located about 80 miles from the capital city of Lincoln, Pawnee City is home to the Pawnee City Historic Business District, a cluster of almost 60 buildings spread across a six-block area, which includes the County Courthouse that dates back to 1911.

The district is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and for those keen on exploring the borough, the Pawnee City Public Library provides a self-guided itinerary. In 1881, a fire almost destroyed the town, though it was later reconstructed. If you are a history buff, pay a visit to the Historical Society & Museum to learn more about the city's courageous past. If you are also curious about your family history, head to one of its edifices, the Genealogy Center, where you can unearth your family line.