This Southeast Nebraska Town Mixes A Historic Downtown With Quirky Museums And Native Roots
Nebraska is best known for college football and some stellar homegrown agriculture, hence why the state has been nicknamed "the Cornhusker State." But while many visitors are busy cheering on Herbie Husker and enjoying high-quality corn and beef, they might be missing out on this state's interesting hidden gems.
Think of Valentine, the underrated city that is an adventurer's paradise of hikes, rivers, and canyons, or the Sandhills Scenic Byway, which is one of the most beautiful roads in America. And nestled in Pawnee County, you'll find Pawnee City, renowned for its historic downtown, eccentric museums, and Indigenous heritage. Located about 80 miles from the capital city of Lincoln, Pawnee City is home to the Pawnee City Historic Business District, a cluster of almost 60 buildings spread across a six-block area, which includes the County Courthouse that dates back to 1911.
The district is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and for those keen on exploring the borough, the Pawnee City Public Library provides a self-guided itinerary. In 1881, a fire almost destroyed the town, though it was later reconstructed. If you are a history buff, pay a visit to the Historical Society & Museum to learn more about the city's courageous past. If you are also curious about your family history, head to one of its edifices, the Genealogy Center, where you can unearth your family line.
Unconventional museums in Pawnee City
Austin, Texas, may be popular for its Museum of the Weird, but Pawnee City, Nebraska, has its own eccentric museums to offer. Larry and Jeanne Rinne brought to life a private museum — called the Rinne's Private Toys and Dolls Collectibles Museum — that displays a collection of 2,000 dolls and more than 1,000 replica vehicles. Visitors are welcome to visit their quirky museum, just be sure to book an appointment ahead of time.
Jerry's Dream Museum conjures up memories of an old-school Phillips 66 gas station and a 1950s Valentine Diner. Plus, the story behind this museum is incredibly heartfelt. When Pawnee City local Jerry Stephens passed away, his friends wanted to make his dream of reconstructing this 1937 gas station a reality. Several years after his death, the museum finally opened, and it now welcomes car enthusiasts and history buffs alike. Besides memorabilia from the past, visitors can also attend car shows and car-themed events, some of which include exciting car races.
Discover Indigenous history in Pawnee City
The name Pawnee originates from the Indigenous community that once lived in the region. The Pawnee were divided into four tribes — the Kitkahahki, Chaui, Skidi, and Pitahawira. They lived in earth lodges, grew corn, hunted buffalo, and crafted weapons and pottery. Following battles with the nearby Sioux tribes and the arrival of European settlers, the Pawnee were obliged to surrender some of their territories, leaving Nebraska, and creating their own colony in Oklahoma between 1874 and 1875.
Around Pawnee City, you can find historical markers that commemorate important events related to these Indigenous people, but if you want to delve even deeper into the history, head to the Pawnee Indian Museum State Historic Site in Kansas, located about two hours from Pawnee City. The museum offers a chance to see an authentic Indigenous dwelling, understand the Pawnee culture, and acquire further knowledge from archaeological finds.
Should you wish to visit Pawnee City, the best way to reach your destination is to fly into the nearby Lincoln Airport, which is only about an hour and a half away from this charming little locale. Other major airports are located in Kansas City and Omaha. The former is two hours away from the town, while the latter is about an hour and 40 minutes.