Hidden Near Idaho's Sawtooth National Forest Is A Serene City With Hot Springs And Mountain Charm

From Eagle, which is considered one of the best places to live in the state, to Pocatello, which is a favorite of retirees for its sunny days and scenic hills, Idaho's cities offer diverse options for residents and travelers. Yet many of the state's most compelling destinations are found in its quieter corners. Fairfield, a small community in Camas County, is one such place. Roughly two hours from Boise and the Boise Airport, Fairfield sits at the base of Soldier Mountain, just south of the Sawtooth National Forest.

Its history is tied to agriculture, and today it retains its rural charm with barns, silos, and wide-open views stretching across the Camas Prairie. The town's modest but memorable main street features a mix of Western-style buildings, a market, and a seasonal visitor center built inside a retired Union Pacific railcar. Though often overlooked, Fairfield offers proximity to some of southern Idaho's most remarkable landscapes, including alpine terrain, wildlife habitat, and fields perfect for kite skiing shaped by strong prairie winds. Its location along Highway 20 makes it a practical stop for travelers, but its authenticity, access to nature, and natural hot springs make it a destination in its own right.