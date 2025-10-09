Hidden Near Idaho's Sawtooth National Forest Is A Serene City With Hot Springs And Mountain Charm
From Eagle, which is considered one of the best places to live in the state, to Pocatello, which is a favorite of retirees for its sunny days and scenic hills, Idaho's cities offer diverse options for residents and travelers. Yet many of the state's most compelling destinations are found in its quieter corners. Fairfield, a small community in Camas County, is one such place. Roughly two hours from Boise and the Boise Airport, Fairfield sits at the base of Soldier Mountain, just south of the Sawtooth National Forest.
Its history is tied to agriculture, and today it retains its rural charm with barns, silos, and wide-open views stretching across the Camas Prairie. The town's modest but memorable main street features a mix of Western-style buildings, a market, and a seasonal visitor center built inside a retired Union Pacific railcar. Though often overlooked, Fairfield offers proximity to some of southern Idaho's most remarkable landscapes, including alpine terrain, wildlife habitat, and fields perfect for kite skiing shaped by strong prairie winds. Its location along Highway 20 makes it a practical stop for travelers, but its authenticity, access to nature, and natural hot springs make it a destination in its own right.
Explore Fairfield's charming mountains
Soldier Mountain is the peak that towers over the town. At 7,177 feet, the mountain draws outdoor enthusiasts in every season, especially since the popular vacation spot, Soldier Mountain Resort, is just 10 miles from downtown.
Originally founded in 1947, Soldier Mountain Resort has grown into a year-round hub for mountain recreation. In winter, it offers 1,150 lift-served acres, a tubing hill, and 2,000 acres of snowcat-accessible backcountry terrain. Summer brings lift-served mountain biking across professionally-designed trails, a mountain bike skills park, and a nine-hole disc golf course. The resort's ongoing improvements, including restored snowmaking systems and upgraded grooming equipment, are part of recent efforts to enhance its operations.
Just southeast of Fairfield, the Camas Prairie transforms in spring into a panoramic sea of blue camas lilies. The marsh, spanning 3,100 acres, also draws wildlife watchers and photographers during peak bloom from late May through June. From here, visitors can take in sweeping views of the Sawtooths and Smoky Mountains while watching flocks of migratory waterfowl rise across the wetlands.
Indulge in Fairfield's hot springs
While Idaho's popular Jerry Johnson Hot Springs, a hike-in hot springs that feature waterfalls and rock pools, gets tons of tourists, Fairfield gives visitors access to two unique hot spring experiences: Baumgartner Campground Hot Springs and Skillern Hot Springs. Both are located within the Sawtooth National Forest but differ significantly when it comes to accessibility and atmosphere.
Baumgartner Campground Hot Springs features a 15-by-20-foot concrete pool maintained by the U.S. Forest Service. Water temperatures range from 101 degrees Fahrenheit to 104 degrees Fahrenheit. The site is open daily from May through September and includes paved paths, benches, and ADA access. The pool is cleaned and refilled each morning. Swimsuits are required, and pets are not allowed in the pool area.
Skillern Hot Springs requires more effort to reach. After a one-hour drive from Fairfield, visitors must hike 6 miles roundtrip. The trail follows Big Smokey Creek and splits into two routes: a high trail with steep elevation and a lower trail involving river crossings. The pools are natural and located beside the creek. Access is seasonal and typically opens in late June when the snow melts. Visitors should note that Baumgartner is more accessible and family-oriented. Meanwhile, Skillern is best suited for experienced hikers.