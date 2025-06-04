Idaho's 'Best Place To Live' Nestles Between Scenic Foothills And The Boise River With A Charming Downtown
The secret's out: Idaho is booming. Two cities in the Gem State — one where you can ski and beach on the same day and an up-and-coming foodie destination — are drawing thousands of new residents and visitors, as well as opportunities for business and development. Whether you're moving for work or pleasure, Eagle (the state's "best place to live") incorporates both, being a safe, small spot with unfettered access to Idaho's outdoor lifestyle without the hustle and bustle of a booming city, though it has nearly doubled in population in the last 20 years.
The city of approximately 34,000 stretches from the foothills to the Boise River just outside of the state capital. Even though Eagle was initially separate from Boise when it was incorporated as a new city in 1971, the area has grown alongside the other neighboring cities, including Meridian, another up-and-coming artsy Idaho city. Eagle has a rich history and a historic, walkable downtown full of parks, local boutiques, and restaurants that make the city unique.
Eagle's roots begin on Eagle Island, nestled between two forks of the Boise River. At the turn of the 20th century, local voters decided to build a bridge across the Boise River, sparking the early development of Eagle. Although the city has become a bedroom community for Boise, at its roots, Eagle is an agricultural and farm town nestled in nature, full of outdoor recreation, including hiking, cycling, mountain biking, fishing, and golf.
Charming downtown Eagle
Along with the city's growth, charming downtown Eagle has blossomed into a thriving small business-led shopping and dining district. A historic Baptist church, hotel, and bank have transformed into a cafe, boutique retail shops, and an Italian restaurant. Park in one of the city's free parking lots and enjoy a pleasant walk passing fashionable boutiques and shops before relaxing at Rembrandts with a coffee or glass of wine. Despite being only a few blocks in size, you'll have plenty of food options here, including authentic barbeque at Bodacious Pig, a New York-style Italian dinner at daVinci's, or even trout at Bardenay, Eagle's highest-rated restaurant on Tripadvisor. If fine dining is more your style, Bacquet's restaurant serves some of the best French cuisine in the entire state. Make reservations and enquire about dinner, as the menu changes daily. Don't miss trying some of Eagle's locally-grown wines, which are grown in surprisingly perfect conditions in Idaho's mountainous valleys.
Even if somehow you forget that you're near that magical nature, walk (or drive) south down Eagle Road, and you'll be at the Boise River in minutes. The city maintains the Boise River Greenbelt and walking paths as part of the 25-mile-long riverside route to Boise. Fish the Boise River, or drive a few more miles south to Eagle Road and McMillan and check out the frequently stocked McDevitt Pond beside the local skate park. When you're ready to rest, nearby hotels include a Hilton Garden Inn and a Homewood Suites by Hilton, both within easy walking distance to the river and the city center.
The heart of the outdoors in Southern Idaho
If you're coming to Idaho to spend time with Mother Nature, you won't have to venture far outside of Eagle. The rolling foothills just north and east of the city are a biking heaven and full of challenging trails. Moreover, several major roads in town have designated bike lanes and infrastructure, and you'll have over 200 acres of trails, jumps, and terrain at the Eagle/Ada bike park to fly over. The park is located on Old Horseshoe Bend Road and is one of the biggest in the country, with trails taking you all the way east of Boise to Lucky Peak. You'll find anything you need for your rugged outdoor adventures on two wheels downtown at Reed Cycle.
On your ride or walk, don't miss Eagle Island State Park at the western end of the Greenbelt. This state park has 545 acres to explore on foot, two wheels, or even horseback, including a beach, pool, fishing pond, zip lines, and one of Idaho's top-rated disc golf courses. Grab a picnic lunch and your bathing suit for an afternoon of fun, or rent a paddleboard by the visitors center and cruise on the river. Entrance is $7 per vehicle, and no overnight camping is allowed (until the campground is finished). One thing to note is that the local road infrastructure was not built to handle growth this quickly. Whether you're driving Eagle Road from exit 46 off I-84, cruising down State Street/Highway 44, or heading up Highway 55 to McCall, a year-round lakeside Idaho getaway, you'll likely face road construction and taillights.