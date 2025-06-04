Idaho's 'Best Place To Live' Nestles Between Scenic Foothills And The Boise River With A Charming Downtown

The secret's out: Idaho is booming. Two cities in the Gem State — one where you can ski and beach on the same day and an up-and-coming foodie destination — are drawing thousands of new residents and visitors, as well as opportunities for business and development. Whether you're moving for work or pleasure, Eagle (the state's "best place to live") incorporates both, being a safe, small spot with unfettered access to Idaho's outdoor lifestyle without the hustle and bustle of a booming city, though it has nearly doubled in population in the last 20 years.

The city of approximately 34,000 stretches from the foothills to the Boise River just outside of the state capital. Even though Eagle was initially separate from Boise when it was incorporated as a new city in 1971, the area has grown alongside the other neighboring cities, including Meridian, another up-and-coming artsy Idaho city. Eagle has a rich history and a historic, walkable downtown full of parks, local boutiques, and restaurants that make the city unique.

Eagle's roots begin on Eagle Island, nestled between two forks of the Boise River. At the turn of the 20th century, local voters decided to build a bridge across the Boise River, sparking the early development of Eagle. Although the city has become a bedroom community for Boise, at its roots, Eagle is an agricultural and farm town nestled in nature, full of outdoor recreation, including hiking, cycling, mountain biking, fishing, and golf.