Keep Your Feet Warm And Dry While Camping With One Common Kitchen Item And This Hack

With socks, shoes, a sleeping bag, and a blanket, your feet should stay nice and toasty while camping, right? Not so much. Even infrequent campers know that unexpected conditions can arise and lay waste to the most finely laid plans. Maybe your waterproof shoes don't hold up against an unseen puddle of mud. Perhaps rain leaks into the tent and soaks into your socks and freezes overnight. But thankfully, hacks exist. And right at the top of the warm-and-dry feet hack list sits a common kitchen item that crinkles and shines: aluminum foil.

We don't mean you should wrap the outside of your boot with foil and become someone else's story about a maniac they saw on the trail. Simply take foil from the cupboard and wrap it around your sock like a second, metal sock. Then, slip your foot into your shoe or boot and you're good to go — more or less.

This is an obviously imperfect method of keeping your feet dry and warm. If you wrap your foot with foil from the bottom up, then you run the risk of making a cup that'll catch any liquid that flows in from the top. This means the ankle of the shoe needs to be properly sealed. Unless the foil inside tears, it'll protect your sock from any liquid that soaks into the shoe.