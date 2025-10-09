Cradled Between Vail And Beaver Creek Is Colorado's Funky Alpine Hamlet With River Charm And A Vintage Saloon

What was once an old mining and railroad town is now one of Colorado's most captivating destinations. Situated in the Vail Valley, at the meeting point of Eagle River and Gore Creek, just 10 minutes away from the iconic resort town of Vail, is the breathtaking beauty of Minturn, a historic riverfront gem. With picturesque old Colorado architecture set against an incredible backdrop of the Rockies, Minturn is an unforgettable day trip, or weekend getaway.

Eagle County Regional Airport is just 35 minutes away, while Denver International Airport is two hours from Minturn. While in Minturn itself, stay at the Eagle River Inn. Dating back to 1892, but renovated just recently, this boutique hotel is full of mountain charm. With amenities like breakfast, parking, outdoor fire pits, and a hot tub, you'll have everything you need for a relaxing stay after a day of adventuring. For another Colorado destination situated between three mountain resorts, pair your visit to Minturn with some time in Silverthorne, around 45 minutes away by car.