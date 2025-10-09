Cradled Between Vail And Beaver Creek Is Colorado's Funky Alpine Hamlet With River Charm And A Vintage Saloon
What was once an old mining and railroad town is now one of Colorado's most captivating destinations. Situated in the Vail Valley, at the meeting point of Eagle River and Gore Creek, just 10 minutes away from the iconic resort town of Vail, is the breathtaking beauty of Minturn, a historic riverfront gem. With picturesque old Colorado architecture set against an incredible backdrop of the Rockies, Minturn is an unforgettable day trip, or weekend getaway.
Eagle County Regional Airport is just 35 minutes away, while Denver International Airport is two hours from Minturn. While in Minturn itself, stay at the Eagle River Inn. Dating back to 1892, but renovated just recently, this boutique hotel is full of mountain charm. With amenities like breakfast, parking, outdoor fire pits, and a hot tub, you'll have everything you need for a relaxing stay after a day of adventuring. For another Colorado destination situated between three mountain resorts, pair your visit to Minturn with some time in Silverthorne, around 45 minutes away by car.
Experience Minturn's vintage, funky Western charm
Running through Minturn is its historic Main Street, where you'll see the majority of this quaint hamlet's dining and funky shops. On Main Street, right across from the Eagle River Inn, find Minturn Saloon, arguably the town's most legendary spot. Built all the way back in 1901, it's already one of the town's oldest buildings. But its back bar is even older, dating back to the 1830s. With its celebrity memorabilia (look out for the signed photo of John Wayne, who was good friends with one of the previous owners), made-from-scratch Tex Mex cuisine and craft cocktails, and unbeatable historic ambiance, Minturn Saloon is a must-visit during your time in this one-of-a-kind alpine hamlet.
In town, you'll also find the winery Wild Mountain Cellars, as well as a local whisky distillery tasting room, Eagle River Whisky. For a unique souvenir, check out Alpine Kind, also on Main Street. Speaking of souvenirs, if you're visiting on a Saturday during the summer, don't miss one of the town's best local traditions, Minturn Market, an artisan market where you can find everything from art and pottery to live music, art demonstrations, food trucks, and whisky and wine tastings. Summer is also when you'll want to catch one of Minturn's free concerts at the Little Beach Park and Amphitheater, one of the town's most beloved local traditions.
Explore the rivers and mountains in this alpine hamlet
From hiking and biking in the summertime, to skiing or snowshoeing in the winter, you can't do better than Vail Valley when it comes to enjoying the outdoors. Both the White River National Forest and the Holy Cross Wilderness are right at your fingertips, making Minturn the perfect gateway for exploring the area's fantastic nature. If you're looking for a bit of adventure, don't miss Minturn Mile, one of the world's best "out-of-bounds" ski runs. During the summer, it's known as the Game Creek Trail, and is a great spot for hiking or biking.
For some more beautiful Colorado views, hike the Cross Creek Trail. Though it's nearly 30 miles total, you can easily hike just a small portion of the trail to adapt it to your desired hiking time. "Literally the best backpacking trip I have ever done!" said one AllTrails reviewer. "Everywhere you look the view is just stunning. No words can describe how pretty it is!" And of course, for more world-class skiing, Vail, and the luxurious and less-crowded resort town of Beaver Creek, are both less than 10 miles away.