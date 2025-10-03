An American Startup Designed An Airplane Without Windows, And Reddit Thinks It's Hilarious

Imagine a world where sleek, windowless private jets soar through the clouds, offering luxury travel to the world's most iconic destinations for a surprisingly cheap price. It might sound like something out of a sci-fi movie, but we may see planes like this in the sky sooner rather than later. Texas startup Otto Aerospace has designed a space-age, sleekly designed private jet that burns 60% less fuel than its contemporaries.

Instead of windows, the Phantom 3500 features long, 6-foot-wide display screens stretching out across the cabin walls and ceiling, part of a unique design that the company has coined "SuperNatural Vision." These screens are fed live footage via high-resolution cameras positioned outside the aircraft. According to photos shared in Luxury Launches, passengers on this nine-seater plane will get an almost 360-degree view from the displays. At high altitudes, passengers will even be able to see the curvature of the earth. According to Chief Executive Paul Touw, the plane's 60% reduction in fuel use means that, in the long term, these private jets may become more affordable than business class seats on a regular aircraft. Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, Touw explained that these fuel savings are actually helped by the plane's lack of windows, as this makes the fuselage lighter, smoother, and more aerodynamic.

In 2025, luxury private jet company Flexjet ordered 300 of these planes for its fleet. The aircraft themselves are still being finessed, but they may take to the skies as early as 2027.