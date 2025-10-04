Missouri's Scenic Byway Cuts Through The Ozark Mountains To Show Off The Best Of The 'Show Me' State's Beauty

Take the road less traveled with a trip to a scenic road that unveils the hidden treasures of Missouri, the Ozark Run Scenic Byway. The route is the newest official byway of the state, made official in 2023. It spans 78 miles and cuts through the Ozark Mountains, taking you on a trip away from the major highways. You'll pass through small towns, hidden gem attractions, and several counties. It starts near Washington State Park, making your way through Route 21 and 8, and ending in the Black River area.

The region of the Ozarks is a bit hard to define, as it's a vast area that's a part of the U.S. Interior Highlands. Many stops are often associated with the area, such as Springfield, a place nicknamed the "Queen City of the Ozarks" that's filled with quirky vibes. But away from the bigger destinations, the rugged terrain, scenic views, and more remote areas of the Ozark Run make this a different kind of road trip. The route of the byway was initiated in 2020 by Eric Hermanson, a St. Louis resident who wanted to find a way through the region, but only through driving on the lesser-known two-lane roads. This route through the scenic area highlights spots often missed, as visitors keep to the more well-known highways.

Along the way, discover the historic village of Caledonia or the mountain towns of Pilot Knob, Ironton, and Arcadia. Find yourself amidst 1.5-billion-year-old granites that look like elephants at the aptly named Elephant Rocks State Park. Or take on thrilling outdoor adventures at Mark Twain National Forest.