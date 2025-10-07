Las Vegas Welcomes A Must-Visit Universal Horror Attraction Open Year-Round

The arrival of October means any excuse for Halloween fun. And what better place to celebrate all that is spooky than in Las Vegas, the "most fun city in America," with a bit of everything. There is a new attraction in town which is designed to send chills up your spine and place you right in the center of the action. Universal Horror Unleashed opened its creepy doors to visitors on August 14, 2025, in Vegas' Area 15, one of America's most visited attractions located just a 10-minute drive from the Strip.

Set in an eerie, abandoned production warehouse, horror fans are invited to explore four haunted houses, which are inspired by classic movies and also incorporate original narratives and creations. Each building features a mixture of immersive storytelling and live entertainment. Surrounding the haunted houses are four themed areas with opportunities to interact with scary monsters and twisted characters, along with themed food and beverages.

Prices per person start at $69 plus tax, with an option to upgrade to a VIP experience that includes a personal host and food and drinks credit. Universal Horror Unleashed is open year-round, so no need to rush over to Vegas for the Halloween season.