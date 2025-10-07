Las Vegas Welcomes A Must-Visit Universal Horror Attraction Open Year-Round
The arrival of October means any excuse for Halloween fun. And what better place to celebrate all that is spooky than in Las Vegas, the "most fun city in America," with a bit of everything. There is a new attraction in town which is designed to send chills up your spine and place you right in the center of the action. Universal Horror Unleashed opened its creepy doors to visitors on August 14, 2025, in Vegas' Area 15, one of America's most visited attractions located just a 10-minute drive from the Strip.
Set in an eerie, abandoned production warehouse, horror fans are invited to explore four haunted houses, which are inspired by classic movies and also incorporate original narratives and creations. Each building features a mixture of immersive storytelling and live entertainment. Surrounding the haunted houses are four themed areas with opportunities to interact with scary monsters and twisted characters, along with themed food and beverages.
Prices per person start at $69 plus tax, with an option to upgrade to a VIP experience that includes a personal host and food and drinks credit. Universal Horror Unleashed is open year-round, so no need to rush over to Vegas for the Halloween season.
What to expect from Universal Horror Unleashed?
Without giving too much away, each of the four haunted houses is inspired by a recognizable storyline, be it a disturbing exorcism, vengeful scarecrows out for blood, or the summoning of fabled monsters. They feature some truly iconic characters, such as Leatherface from the 1974 independent production "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" and monsters from some Universal horror classics, like "The Mummy" and "Frankenstein." In order to help with crowd control, entrance to each haunted house is staggered in groups so that everyone can be fully immersed (and appropriately terrified) during the experience.
The theming for the outside areas includes a twisted carnival called Jack's Alley and the Kill Vault, which is adorned with rusty knives and machetes. If you are worried about getting grabbed by cast members as part of the experience, commenters on Reddit indicated there is no touching, although actors might get quite close to initiate scares. At the end of the experience, there is an opportunity to purchase spooky merchandise, including jewelry and apparel.
If you want to continue the scary fun beyond Universal Horror Unleashed, there are a few other horror-themed attractions open year-round, including Zak Bagans' The Haunted Museum, which is set inside a haunted mansion from the 1930s. Another option is to escape the bustle of Las Vegas and drive 1.5 hours to Chloride, a "living ghost town" full of friendly locals, and explore its historic buildings and eclectic shops selling curios and antiques.