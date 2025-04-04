Escape Las Vegas' Bustle At A Touristic 'Living Ghost Town' With Friendly Locals And Murals In Arizona
Just an hour and a half from Las Vegas' flashing neon lights and high-powered crowds is an unsuspecting retreat into the Old West. If you went to Vegas, "the most fun city in America," and exhausted yourself, this nearby retreat is the best place to recharge your batteries. Nestled in the foothills of the Cerbat Mountains is the small town of Chloride, Arizona, one of what many call a "living ghost town." Still inhabited, albeit with a very small population, Chloride is a quaint town full of historic buildings, colorful murals, shops full of oddities, and a taste of off-the-beaten-track charm not far from the glamour of the Las Vegas strip.
It was when prospectors discovered silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits in the area in the 1860s that Chloride's story began. Industry prospered, and by the late 19th century, Chloride was home to over 2000 people and had grown to be a bustling town with a railroad depot, plenty of saloons, and a strong local economy. However, Chloride's fortunes began to turn around for the worst when mining began to decline in the 1940s, and people started leaving, searching for opportunities elsewhere. However, a small population remained, sustaining Chloride's unique identity. Today, the town's rustic charm and half-abandoned feel make it a welcoming place for artists and adventurers.
Chloride, a hub of eccentric Americana
Walking down Chloride's main street feels like stepping into the Old West itself. With old rustic wooden shop fronts and traces of its mining industries now left to rust, Chloride has a charming atmosphere full of character. Local landmarks include the oldest operating post office in the state, dating back to 1873. Small shops and galleries showcase handcrafted jewelry, paintings, and relics from a bygone era. Chloride Cemetery is also a good place to get a glimpse into the town's mining history. Some headstones date back to the 1800s, and you may feel the ghosts of pioneers and cowboys walking among them as the sun sets.
Chloride's most famous attraction is the Chloride Murals, surreal hand-painted boulders just outside of town. Painted by artist Roy Purcell in the 1960s, the psychedelic rock paintings, also known as the Purcell Murals, depict mystical themes and Native American heritage in bold, experimental colors. You'll have to pass through beautiful desert scenery to reach the murals about 1.9 miles out of town.
Cyanide Springs is another unmissable attraction in Chloride. This Old West reenactment town has staged gunfights and an annual St Patrick's Day celebration. There is also a yearly parade organized by the Historical Jim Fritz Museum, which involves gunfights and vendors, with the opportunity to win prizes. The High Desert Drifters perform cowboy-themed shows every first and third Sunday of the month, which can sometimes get a little rowdy!
A lively ghost town in Arizona
Chloride is reachable by car from Las Vegas, via the US-93 South road towards Kingman. The 90-mile drive takes approximately 1.5 hours. For those traveling from Phoenix, the drive is approximately 3.5 hours via Interstate 17 North. For those traveling by air, the closest airport to Chloride is Kingman Arizona Airport, a 40-minute drive away via US-93 S.
For a truly Authentic Old West Experience, the Shep Miners Inn is a rustic lodge with a saloon-style bar where you can easily strike up a conversation with one of the locals. This inn is brimming with local charm and will make you feel immersed in the town's history. Yesterday's Restaurant, attached to the in,n is a great place to try some delicious comfort food and grab a cowboy-inspired cocktail. Alternatively, try the Kingman or La Quinta Inn and Suites for more modern accommodations.
For nature enthusiasts, there is also the chance to go hiking in the Cerbat Mountains, with many off-road trails and a recreation area that offers incredible views of the Mojave Desert, where you'll find other quirky towns to stop off at, such as Nevada's Pahrump. In Chloride, you're also not far from Nevada's Valley of Fire State Park, just over a two-hour drive away. All in all, Chloride is the perfect escape for those seeking both peace and adventure. Away from the fast-paced energy of Vegas, stray off the beaten track to discover one of Arizona's most interesting living ghost towns.