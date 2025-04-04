Escape Las Vegas' Bustle At A Touristic 'Living Ghost Town' With Friendly Locals And Murals In Arizona

Just an hour and a half from Las Vegas' flashing neon lights and high-powered crowds is an unsuspecting retreat into the Old West. If you went to Vegas, "the most fun city in America," and exhausted yourself, this nearby retreat is the best place to recharge your batteries. Nestled in the foothills of the Cerbat Mountains is the small town of Chloride, Arizona, one of what many call a "living ghost town." Still inhabited, albeit with a very small population, Chloride is a quaint town full of historic buildings, colorful murals, shops full of oddities, and a taste of off-the-beaten-track charm not far from the glamour of the Las Vegas strip.

It was when prospectors discovered silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits in the area in the 1860s that Chloride's story began. Industry prospered, and by the late 19th century, Chloride was home to over 2000 people and had grown to be a bustling town with a railroad depot, plenty of saloons, and a strong local economy. However, Chloride's fortunes began to turn around for the worst when mining began to decline in the 1940s, and people started leaving, searching for opportunities elsewhere. However, a small population remained, sustaining Chloride's unique identity. Today, the town's rustic charm and half-abandoned feel make it a welcoming place for artists and adventurers.