Rick Steves Calls The Wines Of This Engaging French Region 'Easy On The Palate And On Your Budget'

Wine is just one thing to indulge in here. The Rhône Valley has a lot more going for it as Steves enthuses "this hospitable place offers more than wine — its hill-capping villages inspire travel posters, its Roman ruins add a historical perspective, and the locals seem as excited about their region as you are."

Starting in the easily accessible city of Lyon, which is well linked to Paris by train and has an airport of its own, is a smart start to exploring the Rhône Valley. A day there exploring the well-preserved Roman ruins and delectable restaurants will set the tone for the cultural explosion to come. Head south to the small town of Ampuis, where wineries line the river and the stunning Château d'Ampuis, a stately home that's as French as they come, is available to visit by appointment.

A stop in Hauterives doesn't disappoint, as, palate-pleasing wine aside, the Postman Cheval's Ideal Palace (Palais Idéal) is one of the most unusual and jaw-dropping pieces of outsider art in the whole of France. Created in the 1800s by a chap called Cheval, who was literally a postman, this surreal, dreamy structure is one for the books. Keep roaming south through the valley infamous for wine until you reach the quaint village of Châteauneuf-du-Pape, a must-visit in the region. It's a stunning little hamlet to walk around, taking in the medieval castle and the Romanesque marvel, the church Notre Dame de l'Assomption.

The star of the valley, though, is at its southernmost flank; Avignon is a medieval fairytale town that's traffic-free and an idyllic addition to your France itinerary. Steves says on his website: "A detour to Avignon is time well spent. Clean, lively, and popular with travelers, this city is an intriguing blend of medieval history, youthful energy, and urban sophistication."