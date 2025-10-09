This Unique Treehouse Resort Is The Only Way To Visit Washington's Private Coves On The Columbia River

Initially, there were six houses on the land of Skamania Coves, but they were in a state of disrepair. The new owners rebuilt and renovated them, allowing visitors to enjoy the feeling of a traditional cabin combined with modern amenities like kitchens, heated floors, and fireplaces. If you're interested in local history, check out the Overlook, the first home on the property, which includes a large patio with a panoramic river view and an intricate wooden ceiling made by the original owner, a master carpenter. A number of foster children once lived here, and you'll find their names carved into the ceiling too.

The Osprey Treehouse is the resort's most unique option, and its most romantic. It's a secluded one-room structure 30 feet above the ground, built around an old Douglas Fir. Two people can sleep in this tranquil oasis, which doesn't have Wi-Fi or TV, but does include an outside deck with a majestic view of the river. No matter which accommodation you book, you'll have easy walking access to one of the private coves, where you'll find picnic tables and fire pits that you can enjoy alongside the river view. If you decide to explore more of the area, the town of Stevenson, known for its stunning Pacific Northwest scenery, is just a five-minute drive away.

While Skamania Coves allows visitors to relax and recharge, this resort isn't isolated. In fact, it's sandwiched between the Lewis and Clark Highway and a busy train track that follows the river. Guests may need to cross these tracks to get to the coves, and should be aware that there can be noise from both cars and the train, so it might be a good idea to bring earplugs or a white noise machine.