This Unique Treehouse Resort Is The Only Way To Visit Washington's Private Coves On The Columbia River
Perched on the Columbia River Gorge is a unique resort with access to private coves, incredible river and mountain views, and even a luxury treehouse. The Resort at Skamania Coves is a family-owned property in the National Scenic Area of the Columbia River Gorge. This retreat offers a handful of fully equipped houses, several RV camping spots, and a treehouse in the middle of a tranquil forest. History and nature intersect at Skamania Coves, whose accommodations include the 1940s house that was the home of the property's first developers. The original owners of this home left behind a ton of original details that give the "Overlook House" a bit of character. This resort in general is great for families or groups, as almost all the houses have two bedrooms, and can sleep four to six people.
"Skamania" means "swift water" in Chinook, and guests of this resort can easily explore the waters of the Columbia River. Enjoy swimming and boating in the three private coves of this property, from which you can take in the unimpeded views of the forested, mountainous landscape of Oregon on the other side of the river. Stroll around the 30-acre resort, which feels more like a semi-secluded escape than a typical resort, and keep an eye out for wildlife like deer and hummingbirds. Skamania Coves Resort is just an hour from America's quietest city, Portland, so it's a perfect retreat for anyone exploring or living in the Pacific Northwest. For a real Oregon roadtrip, use Skamania Coves as a stop on a trip from Portland to the wineries and music scene of the Columbia River Gorge's best-kept secret, the Dalles. The Dalles is only about 45 minutes west of Skamania Coves and worth a visit.
Accommodation options at Skamania Coves
Initially, there were six houses on the land of Skamania Coves, but they were in a state of disrepair. The new owners rebuilt and renovated them, allowing visitors to enjoy the feeling of a traditional cabin combined with modern amenities like kitchens, heated floors, and fireplaces. If you're interested in local history, check out the Overlook, the first home on the property, which includes a large patio with a panoramic river view and an intricate wooden ceiling made by the original owner, a master carpenter. A number of foster children once lived here, and you'll find their names carved into the ceiling too.
The Osprey Treehouse is the resort's most unique option, and its most romantic. It's a secluded one-room structure 30 feet above the ground, built around an old Douglas Fir. Two people can sleep in this tranquil oasis, which doesn't have Wi-Fi or TV, but does include an outside deck with a majestic view of the river. No matter which accommodation you book, you'll have easy walking access to one of the private coves, where you'll find picnic tables and fire pits that you can enjoy alongside the river view. If you decide to explore more of the area, the town of Stevenson, known for its stunning Pacific Northwest scenery, is just a five-minute drive away.
While Skamania Coves allows visitors to relax and recharge, this resort isn't isolated. In fact, it's sandwiched between the Lewis and Clark Highway and a busy train track that follows the river. Guests may need to cross these tracks to get to the coves, and should be aware that there can be noise from both cars and the train, so it might be a good idea to bring earplugs or a white noise machine.