These Products For Safely Packing Wine And Vinegar Into Luggage Are Pure Genius

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

After a vacation in Italy or any other vineyard-covered paradise, you'll likely want to take a bottle of wine home with you. For the non-imbibers, a bottle of olive oil or balsamic vinegar straight from a local producer makes a memorable yet highly breakable souvenir. Depending on how many bottles you accumulate on your trip, experienced foodie travelers swear by different products. From shipper boxes to specific wine sleeves or protective suitcases, these lifesavers will keep precious glass bottles (and everything else in your suitcase) safe, stain-free, and undamaged.

However, before bringing alcohol or food products home from abroad, always check the customs regulations of your home country or next destination. "Generally, one liter of alcohol per person may be entered into [the] United States duty-free by travelers who are 21 years or older," per U.S. Customs and Border Protection. "There is no federal limit on the amount of alcohol a traveler may import into the United States for personal use, however, large quantities might raise the suspicion that the importation is for commercial purposes." Usually, travelers have no problem bringing olive oil and vinegar into the U.S. because they don't contain pests, but it's always worth checking before your flight.