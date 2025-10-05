New York's Top Retirement Destination Is A Fittingly-Named Long Island Suburb With Rural Vibes And Easy City Access
Retirement, blessedly, will likely come for all of us. But what will your living conditions be like when you finally start making a permanent impression in your armchair? Those wishing for sand, sun, and surf might think of two of the more affordable Caribbean islands, Antigua and Barbuda. Others might set their eyes on cheaper European countries, like Portugal, which is the best place to retire in 2025. The really well-to-do might consider heading to Saratoga, the most expensive place in the U.S. for retirees. But for New Yorkers who want to stay closer to home, one fittingly-named retirement destination sits at the top of the list: Lake Success.
Lake Success is an excellent final stop for folks in their twilight years — at least, according to the neighborhood ranking site, Niche. Niche's metrics include safety, suitability for families, cost of living, availability of outdoor activities, quality of public schools, and more. Taking these metrics into account, Niche gives Lake Success the highest grade possible: A+. This makes Lake Success the number one spot for retirees out of 2,115 locations across New York state.
Located along I-495 towards the western end of Long Island and about a 20-minute drive from both JFK and LaGuardia, it may not be initially clear why Lake Success is such a success for retirees. Look closer, though: The small village of around 2,800 people is composed almost entirely of residential streets, two side-by-side country clubs, schools, and loads of medical facilities. It's also within striking distance of not only the aforementioned airports, but also Long Island and the rest of New York City.
What makes Lake Success so appealing to retirees?
There isn't much to do in Lake Success — looking through the eyes of active non-retirees, that is. Those who want a quiet, clean, suburban warren of upscale houses perfectly suitable for raising families, walking dogs, waving to neighbors, and visiting grandparents need look no further. In fact, Lake Success' neighborhoods spell out its socioeconomic success story, as a stunning 94% of residents own their own homes. That's a frankly remarkable number in a time when more and more people are unable to afford to buy a house, especially on the doorstep of New York City. The median home value in Lake Success is about $2 million at the time of writing, as opposed to the $363,505 U.S. national median, which signifies its position as a hot retirement destination.
Two standout features in Lake Success definitely add to its desirability as a retirement destination: Lake Success Golf Club and Fresh Meadow Country Club. The former is attached to the lake that gives the village its name, but which should more accurately be described as Large Pond Success. Its club is smaller than Fresh Meadow Country Club, though both are private, boasting tennis courts, swimming pools, and fitness and dining areas. Notably, neither of them lists costs on its website. As stereotypical as all this sounds, Niche's rankings indicate that it's precisely what retirees want from Lake Success.
Things to do around Lake Success
Lake Success is serious about maintaining its residential composition, which has no doubt contributed to its status as Niche's highest-rated retirement spot in New York. The village is quite literally ringed by restaurants and cafes, which sit around its perimeter like a moat. Lake Success residents can also reach destinations like the pricey and popular Peter Luger Steak House in mere minutes, as can visitors. Visitors cannot, however, visit Lake Success' two country clubs without an invitation.
That said, families might want to add Pump It Up to their list of local amenities. Adjacent to Fresh Meadow Country Club's north side, Pump It Up is an indoor play space for kids that focuses on birthday parties and group events. Aside from general use and bookable events, they've got a calendar of special events, most of which take place on weekends.
And of course, there's New York City. Little needs to be said to advertise NYC's overflowing cornucopia of restaurants, theater and music venues, cultural hotspots, and many neighborhoods brimming with distinct character. Traveling west from Lake Success along I-495 will take you to Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan in succession in only about 45 minutes total, traffic willing. It isn't too difficult to imagine daily domestic happenings in Lake Success punctuated by weekend trips to the city for specific events, to meet friends, or to check out a long-ignored area. This adds a whole extra dimension to Lake Success' appeal.