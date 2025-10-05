New York's Top Retirement Destination Is A Fittingly-Named Long Island Suburb With Rural Vibes And Easy City Access

Retirement, blessedly, will likely come for all of us. But what will your living conditions be like when you finally start making a permanent impression in your armchair? Those wishing for sand, sun, and surf might think of two of the more affordable Caribbean islands, Antigua and Barbuda. Others might set their eyes on cheaper European countries, like Portugal, which is the best place to retire in 2025. The really well-to-do might consider heading to Saratoga, the most expensive place in the U.S. for retirees. But for New Yorkers who want to stay closer to home, one fittingly-named retirement destination sits at the top of the list: Lake Success.

Lake Success is an excellent final stop for folks in their twilight years — at least, according to the neighborhood ranking site, Niche. Niche's metrics include safety, suitability for families, cost of living, availability of outdoor activities, quality of public schools, and more. Taking these metrics into account, Niche gives Lake Success the highest grade possible: A+. This makes Lake Success the number one spot for retirees out of 2,115 locations across New York state.

Located along I-495 towards the western end of Long Island and about a 20-minute drive from both JFK and LaGuardia, it may not be initially clear why Lake Success is such a success for retirees. Look closer, though: The small village of around 2,800 people is composed almost entirely of residential streets, two side-by-side country clubs, schools, and loads of medical facilities. It's also within striking distance of not only the aforementioned airports, but also Long Island and the rest of New York City.