From the treacherous cliffs of America's deadliest national park to the historic district of the Alamo, the Lone Star State is known for its iconic landmarks. And while the Alamo has been called one of the most disappointing landmarks in America, its awe-inspiring historic significance has become a thing of legend. What's more, the Alamo is about to become the starting point for a brand new Texas icon: the Bicentennial Trail. A bill passed in September 2025 will kick-start the planning of a 100-mile-long protected corridor joining together significant landmarks of the Texas landscape from San Antonio to the State Capitol in Austin.

The current vision for the Texas Bicentennial Trail aims to weave together a cohesive route of natural water springs and hiking trails across Central Texas with historic sites. It's seen as a way to inspire locals and visitors to venture out into the wilderness and enjoy the best of what Texas has to offer. But eager adventurers should hold their horses for now — the trail is slated for completion just over a decade away, with a mandated unveiling on January 1, 2036, to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the state's independence from Mexico.

The brainchild of the Great Springs Project, a non-profit organization with aims to foster a better connection with nature, the project brings together officials from the Texas General Land Office, the Texas Department of Transportation, and the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, who will work in partnership with local government agencies to develop a spring-to-spring route connecting the four most important freshwater springs in Central Texas. The project is equal parts an economic and environmental endeavor — the corridor will conserve a large swath of precious Texas landscape, and with any luck, draw in new visitors to boost the economy.