America's Deadliest National Park Is This Iconic Location With Treacherous Cliffs And Sweeping Vistas

Look up at the sheer cliffs of dizzying canyons. Hike wild trails far from the honking horns and flashing lights of civilization. Stand out under the wide Texas sky feeling the rays of the desert sun beating down on you. For some, it sounds like the dream trip. However, if you're heading to Big Bend National Park this summer you might want to take some extra precautions to make sure you and your loved ones stay safe. As breathtaking as this remarkable place may be, it can be deadly.

When you imagine U.S. National Parks that could turn deadly when the season turns and temperatures start to rise, you probably think of Death Valley, which you would definitely want to avoid visiting in the summer or maybe even the Grand Canyon due to its brutal heat. However, according to the data, one dangerous park you may want to avoid might actually be Texas's remote and under-the-radar Big Bend National Park. As reported by the Dallas TV station KDAF, researchers at Casino Context who examined official National Park Service data found that of the 21 canyon parks in the system, Big Bend had the most summer fatalities between 2007 and 2023 by a wide margin, even though it's not one of the most frequently visited of those parks.

While Big Bend is not the national park with the highest number of deaths in America, it certainly can be extremely dangerous and even life threatening, especially in the heat. As temperatures spike to over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, hikers exerting themselves trying to reach the park's impressive views are at risk of dehydration, heat exhaustion, and potentially deadly heatstroke. That doesn't mean that Big Bend National Park is completely off limits during June, July, and August, but anyone planning their summer vacation to Big Bend should understand the risks.