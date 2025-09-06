America's Deadliest National Park Is This Iconic Location With Treacherous Cliffs And Sweeping Vistas
Look up at the sheer cliffs of dizzying canyons. Hike wild trails far from the honking horns and flashing lights of civilization. Stand out under the wide Texas sky feeling the rays of the desert sun beating down on you. For some, it sounds like the dream trip. However, if you're heading to Big Bend National Park this summer you might want to take some extra precautions to make sure you and your loved ones stay safe. As breathtaking as this remarkable place may be, it can be deadly.
When you imagine U.S. National Parks that could turn deadly when the season turns and temperatures start to rise, you probably think of Death Valley, which you would definitely want to avoid visiting in the summer or maybe even the Grand Canyon due to its brutal heat. However, according to the data, one dangerous park you may want to avoid might actually be Texas's remote and under-the-radar Big Bend National Park. As reported by the Dallas TV station KDAF, researchers at Casino Context who examined official National Park Service data found that of the 21 canyon parks in the system, Big Bend had the most summer fatalities between 2007 and 2023 by a wide margin, even though it's not one of the most frequently visited of those parks.
While Big Bend is not the national park with the highest number of deaths in America, it certainly can be extremely dangerous and even life threatening, especially in the heat. As temperatures spike to over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, hikers exerting themselves trying to reach the park's impressive views are at risk of dehydration, heat exhaustion, and potentially deadly heatstroke. That doesn't mean that Big Bend National Park is completely off limits during June, July, and August, but anyone planning their summer vacation to Big Bend should understand the risks.
Staying safe in Big Bend National Park
Hikers, campers, and travelers of all kinds come to Big Bend National Park in all seasons to experience its natural beauty. Tragically, however, some hikers have lost their lives trying to explore the park in the summer heat. Simply being young, fit, and an experienced hiker can't keep you safe in Big Bend if you don't take the necessary precautions. Unfortunately, large hospitals and emergency centers are pretty far away from Big Bend, which means that even if you do call for help, rescuers may take longer to get to you than you might expect.
When you're planning your trip, consider what conditions may be like, and try not to choose hikes that are especially exposed or physically difficult. If you do decide to attempt a potentially difficult hike, make sure to set out early in the morning before temperatures reach their peak. Keep an eye on the park's alerts page, the weather, and if you can, check in with a park ranger before heading out to get some idea of what conditions will be like along your chosen route.
Make sure you pack salty snacks, sun protection, and more than enough water. Know where you can safely refill your water bottle along the way, too. You will need more rest than you would hiking under normal conditions while hiking Big Bend in the summer heat, so take that into account when you're packing supplies. Also, don't be afraid to change your plans or even turn back if you're starting to feel sick. Dehydration comes on fast and can turn into a serious medical emergency more quickly than you might think. The park's sweeping vistas will still be there waiting for you on another day.