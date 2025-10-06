Is It Legal To Take Home Gems Or Gold That You Find In Public Parks? It's More Complicated Than You Think

Is there anything more human than our fascination with shiny rocks? For eons, humans have traded with gems and minerals, built economies based on their worth, and collected them just to admire their beauty. Even now, when we trade in paper or digital money, the age-old tradition of digging for shiny rocks still has a hold on us. But it isn't easy to simply find and keep precious gems on public land anymore. The US regulates gemstone collection pretty strictly, so you'll need to know exactly where to look for them. Dig in the wrong place and you risk forfeiting the rights to the gems you find.

Most public land in the U.S. is managed by one of three agencies: The US Forest Service (USFS), the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), or the National Park Service (NPS). In general, national parks and recreation areas managed by the NPS prohibit gem collection entirely. The BLM or USFS generally allows gem collection for personal use, as long as it doesn't involve heavy equipment or disturb the land. However, before you start digging, check the BLM's Mineral and Land Records Service to see if anyone already owns the mineral rights to the land you're planning to dig. Some areas that are owned by the government may have separate mineral rights sold to private entities, meaning any gems found on that land belong to them, not you.

State parks are a little trickier, and you may need to contact them to check their rules on rockhounding. Most states prohibit it in state parks, although a few allow it in designated areas. The aptly named Rockhound State Park in New Mexico is one of the few state parks that actively encourages rockhounding, allowing visitors to keep any gems they find.