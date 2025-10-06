Michigan's Abandoned Ski Resort Will Thrive Again As A Park Thanks To Public Fundraising

Michigan's Leelanau Peninsula is a cherry-filled region packed with gorgeous orchards, vineyards, and fabulous farms. Among its many small towns and villages there are cultural and recreational gems such as Northport, with its quiet beaches, scenic trails, and sweet wines. And as if that all weren't reason enough to visit, the Leelanau Peninsula is about to add another: Thanks to a successful public fundraising campaign, an abandoned ski resort will thrive again as a vibrant local park, offering visitors even more of the sort of captivating vistas and recreational opportunities that the area is famed for.

Perched on a ski-worthy hill between Lime Lake and Little Traverse Lake in the Mitten State's pinkie finger peninsula, Sugar Loaf Ski Area was once a top-tier ski resort and a point of pride for the area until suddenly, it wasn't. Due to perpetually changing hands and alleged years of mismanagement, the ski area shuttered seemingly overnight in March of 2000. An eyesore was left in its wake, with abandoned buildings, deteriorating chairlifts, and confusion about who was responsible for its demise.

In late September, however, 25 years after Sugar Loaf last saw condoned visitors, the Leelanau Conservancy announced that it had successfully fundraised enough money to buy the abandoned ski area, with plans to turn it into a public recreational park. Over 1000 public donors contributed to the $8 million required to transfer the deed to the Conservancy to begin its development and restore Sugar Loaf to the cherry on top of a cherry-filled region.