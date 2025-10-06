Michigan's Abandoned Ski Resort Will Thrive Again As A Park Thanks To Public Fundraising
Michigan's Leelanau Peninsula is a cherry-filled region packed with gorgeous orchards, vineyards, and fabulous farms. Among its many small towns and villages there are cultural and recreational gems such as Northport, with its quiet beaches, scenic trails, and sweet wines. And as if that all weren't reason enough to visit, the Leelanau Peninsula is about to add another: Thanks to a successful public fundraising campaign, an abandoned ski resort will thrive again as a vibrant local park, offering visitors even more of the sort of captivating vistas and recreational opportunities that the area is famed for.
Perched on a ski-worthy hill between Lime Lake and Little Traverse Lake in the Mitten State's pinkie finger peninsula, Sugar Loaf Ski Area was once a top-tier ski resort and a point of pride for the area until suddenly, it wasn't. Due to perpetually changing hands and alleged years of mismanagement, the ski area shuttered seemingly overnight in March of 2000. An eyesore was left in its wake, with abandoned buildings, deteriorating chairlifts, and confusion about who was responsible for its demise.
In late September, however, 25 years after Sugar Loaf last saw condoned visitors, the Leelanau Conservancy announced that it had successfully fundraised enough money to buy the abandoned ski area, with plans to turn it into a public recreational park. Over 1000 public donors contributed to the $8 million required to transfer the deed to the Conservancy to begin its development and restore Sugar Loaf to the cherry on top of a cherry-filled region.
When the new Sugar Loaf will be available to visit and what to expect
Gone are the chair lifts and abandoned buildings, as the Conservancy works to prepare Sugar Loaf for recreational visitors of a wider variety. The proposed park will feature both bike and pedestrian trails, as well as an ascent stepway, that all lead to the summit where a pavilion and a number of viewing benches will be available to take in the peninsula's majestic woods-and-water views. A community gathering area at the base of the hill will feature another pavilion, a nature play area, and sledding hill area. As a conservation effort dedicated to the natural ecosystems of Sugar Loaf's 285 acres, a demonstration garden is also planned in the accessible community gathering area.
Downhill skiers will have to look elsewhere in Michigan for lift-supported slopes, such as Bittersweet Resort, where snowy slopes and cozy vibes make a picture-perfect getaway. Backcountry and cross-country skiers will still find a home at Sugar Loaf, however. According to a statement made on a promotional video on the Leelanau Conservancy's website, "More than just a former ski hill, Sugar Loaf has long been a place where memories are made."
Sugar Loaf is slated to open in the spring of 2026. The recreation area is located about 30 minutes' drive from nearby Traverse City, or about 40 minutes from its regional Cherry Capital Airport. The airport connects to various cities primarily around the Midwest, with a few daily flights from further afield in the U.S.