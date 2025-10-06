Between Boca Raton And Palm Beach Is Florida's Laid-Back Town With Cafes, Arcades, And Uncrowded Beaches

If you've been craving a relaxing beach getaway but hate the Florida crowds during spring break, look no further than the sleepy town of Hypoluxo, on the state's Gold Coast. It is situated between West Palm Beach and Boca Raton, just north of Boynton Beach. The town is 11 miles from Palm Beach International Airport, and south of Lake Worth Beach, a coastal Florida city with artsy downtown vibes. Hypoluxo is perfect for vacationing, since it's not in a touristy area. There are several nearby places you can stay, such as the Sunny Palms Inn and the Barefoot Mailman Inn Hotel.

The Gold Coast is rich in history and overflowing with recreation, like boating and fishing. Visitors will find plenty of bistros and bars around town, as well as unique shops and cafes. Unlike in more populated cities like Miami, one can usually find meters along the street or in a designated parking area nearby. While Hypoluxo doesn't sit on an actual sandy beach, Delray Public Beach is just 8 miles south.

The town's location on the Intracoastal Waterway makes it a prime location for boating and water recreation. This waterway has been a crucial player in Florida's commerce and tourism, facilitating transportation throughout the state. An interesting part of Hypoluxo's history is the "barefoot mailmen" who used to deliver letters and parcels in the 1880s. There were no roads back then that mail carriers could use to service the area, so they had to take rowboats and deliver mail on foot. One of these mailmen was Andrew Garnett, an early settler of Hypoluxo. Visitors can walk the original route in Garnett Park. Aside from hiking the impressive trail, the area makes an excellent picnic spot, in case you packed a lunch.