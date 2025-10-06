Between Boca Raton And Palm Beach Is Florida's Laid-Back Town With Cafes, Arcades, And Uncrowded Beaches
If you've been craving a relaxing beach getaway but hate the Florida crowds during spring break, look no further than the sleepy town of Hypoluxo, on the state's Gold Coast. It is situated between West Palm Beach and Boca Raton, just north of Boynton Beach. The town is 11 miles from Palm Beach International Airport, and south of Lake Worth Beach, a coastal Florida city with artsy downtown vibes. Hypoluxo is perfect for vacationing, since it's not in a touristy area. There are several nearby places you can stay, such as the Sunny Palms Inn and the Barefoot Mailman Inn Hotel.
The Gold Coast is rich in history and overflowing with recreation, like boating and fishing. Visitors will find plenty of bistros and bars around town, as well as unique shops and cafes. Unlike in more populated cities like Miami, one can usually find meters along the street or in a designated parking area nearby. While Hypoluxo doesn't sit on an actual sandy beach, Delray Public Beach is just 8 miles south.
The town's location on the Intracoastal Waterway makes it a prime location for boating and water recreation. This waterway has been a crucial player in Florida's commerce and tourism, facilitating transportation throughout the state. An interesting part of Hypoluxo's history is the "barefoot mailmen" who used to deliver letters and parcels in the 1880s. There were no roads back then that mail carriers could use to service the area, so they had to take rowboats and deliver mail on foot. One of these mailmen was Andrew Garnett, an early settler of Hypoluxo. Visitors can walk the original route in Garnett Park. Aside from hiking the impressive trail, the area makes an excellent picnic spot, in case you packed a lunch.
A waterside town with charming parks and relaxing vibes
Nature lovers will appreciate the beautiful parks in the area, perfect for relaxing on the weekend or taking a quick morning walk. If you enjoy birdwatching, the Hypoluxo Scrub Natural Area is a gorgeous place to visit for wildlife viewing. It has an observation deck overlooking an undisturbed natural patch of land, a glimpse of what the town looked like before it was settled. You will also see a 14-foot statue of the beloved Barefoot Mailman commemorating these dedicated postal workers. Another cute little plot of land you can visit is Hypoluxo Hammock, by the Town Hall. A coastal hammock comprised of native plant species, it also strives to recreate the early Florida landscape as the Barefoot Mailmen walked it over a century ago.
Few things can beat a relaxing day on the water. Living on Island Time provides deep-sea fishing charter boats for a full day of fun in the sun. With a friendly crew and an impressive 20-foot-wide seafaring vessel, you're bound to have an unforgettable fishing adventure. After a day on the boat, kick back and relax with some drinks at the historic Old Key Lime House in nearby Lantana. You can enjoy live music in its outdoor tiki bar, or chow down on some Maryland crab cakes and homemade key lime pie indoors. The Hive Waterfront Restaurant & Tiki is another cool eatery in Lantana with a similar vibe. After grabbing some drinks at the bar, you can feast on delicious crab cakes, stuffed mahi, lobster tail, and prime rib.
Play vintage games and lounge in beachy cafes
With nearby popular destinations like Delray, Boca, and Palm Beach, staying in Hypoluxo gives travelers access to the area's best entertainment. Besides all the watersports and natural spaces at your disposal, visitors will have a plethora of restaurants, bars, and recreational spots to choose from when planning a vacation. Silverball Retro Arcade in Delray Beach is a prime spot for gaming fun on any given day. One flat entry fee gives you access to pinball machines, vintage arcade console games, and Skee Ball. Guests can pay $15 for an hour of game play, or $20 for a half day of nostalgic fun. Revisit all your old favorites, like Donkey Kong, Pac-Man, and Frogger, at this thrilling arcade, then sit back with a couple of pints at its retro pub and brag about your Centipede high score.
If you just want to relax and have a cappuccino, there are some cool cafes near Hypoluxo that are worth visiting. The Seed Coffee & Juice Bar serves delicious java, tea, and smoothies in nearby locations like Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, and Boca Raton. Visit a lovely Finnish bakery, serving exquisite homemade pastries in the neighboring town of Lantana, the Palm Beach Bakery & Cafe. You can start the day off with a double espresso and a traditional Finnish pastry, Munkkipossu. If you're over java, try kava. There are plenty of cafes in the area serving this popular brew as well. Rooted Kava, in Lantana, is a cool hangout spot for locals, with game nights and fun events. Hideout Kava and Tea, in Boynton Beach, is another laid-back cafe with kava pong games, bingo, and pool.