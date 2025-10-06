New York's Charming Town Near The Canadian Border Is A Serene Retreat With Scenic Waterfront Views

If you're heading to New York on vacation, maybe your first thought is the bright lights of New York City. The Big Apple is full of incredible neighborhoods that are perfect for first-time visitors, places to eat, and things to do and see. But when the hustle and bustle gets too much, where should you go for a relaxing break with fresh air and just as much fun? Cape Vincent in the Thousand Islands, of course.

On the opposite side of the state (more than 5 and a half hours away by car) lies a charming, quaint little village at the convergence of the Saint Lawrence River and Lake Ontario. It might not have the glitz and glamour of New York City, but the region has dazzling river views, fun festivals, and a great all-year-round atmosphere. Whether you're an outdoors enthusiast, history buff, Francophile, or foodie, this little town has something for you.

The nearest major airport in the U.S. to Cape Vincent is Syracuse Hancock International Airport. An art and food paradise in central New York, Syracuse is about an hour and a half away, and there is no public transport, so you will have to rent a car. You can also travel from Ottawa International Airport in Canada, which can take about 2 hours. There are several places to stay in and around Cape Vincent, such as the Roxy Hotel and 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel.