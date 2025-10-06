New York's Charming Town Near The Canadian Border Is A Serene Retreat With Scenic Waterfront Views
If you're heading to New York on vacation, maybe your first thought is the bright lights of New York City. The Big Apple is full of incredible neighborhoods that are perfect for first-time visitors, places to eat, and things to do and see. But when the hustle and bustle gets too much, where should you go for a relaxing break with fresh air and just as much fun? Cape Vincent in the Thousand Islands, of course.
On the opposite side of the state (more than 5 and a half hours away by car) lies a charming, quaint little village at the convergence of the Saint Lawrence River and Lake Ontario. It might not have the glitz and glamour of New York City, but the region has dazzling river views, fun festivals, and a great all-year-round atmosphere. Whether you're an outdoors enthusiast, history buff, Francophile, or foodie, this little town has something for you.
The nearest major airport in the U.S. to Cape Vincent is Syracuse Hancock International Airport. An art and food paradise in central New York, Syracuse is about an hour and a half away, and there is no public transport, so you will have to rent a car. You can also travel from Ottawa International Airport in Canada, which can take about 2 hours. There are several places to stay in and around Cape Vincent, such as the Roxy Hotel and 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel.
Make a splash in Cape Vincent New York
As both a river and a lakefront community, there's not much you can't do on the water in Cape Vincent. Fishing is a particularly popular pastime, and there are bait and tackle shops in the area to get you kitted out, as well as public dockings. You can find species of trout and salmon all year, plus seasonal pike, bass, walleye, and more. You must ensure you have the correct licenses, although New York State does have license-free fishing days. You could also watch or sign up for the local derbies and tournaments.
If fishing isn't your bag, then don't worry, Cape Vincent and the Thousand Islands are great for ship enthusiasts — both over and under the water! Take part in Ship Watcher's Wednesdays at Pennywise or East End parks and make some new friends, or get suited up at a Thousand Islands dive outfitters and explore the world of historical shipwrecks beneath the Saint Lawrence River. Alternatively, take a dip in Wilson Bay on the Lake Ontario-facing shore. Given the average high temperature in January is 28 degrees Fahrenheit, this might be a summertime activity ... unless you're particularly brave.
You can still enjoy the water on a winter vaycay, however frozen it may be, with a snowy hour-long stroll to the iconic Tibbetts Point Lighthouse along the riverfront. The grounds of this historic yet still-active site are open all year and offer a beautiful glimpse into early 19th-century New York. It's also recommended that you visit some of the islands in the Saint Lawrence River on your trip. From castles to camping, they're a great place to kick back and reconnect with nature or simply take a boat tour through and soak in the scenery.
Fun and festivals in Cape Vincent New York
For those who aren't fans of the water, there's plenty of on-shore fun to be had as well. Cape Vincent seemingly has a never-ending list of events and festivals to get involved with. They range from the classics, like Oktoberfest, weekly street markets, and Christmas-themed fun, to new takes on the old-but-golds, like "Trek and Treat" in October and "Small Business Saturday," to the downright whacky, like the iconic French Festival in July.
This three-day event is a celebration of all things — you guessed it — French! There's fancy dress, free pancakes, bread sales, French performance and art (think mimes and reptiles ... for some reason) as well as general festival fun, like live music and fireworks. Cape Vincent is so fond of the French thanks to a group of Napoleon Bonaparte sympathizers who moved to the town. While their dream of Bonaparte — freed from exile — would settle here as well, that dream never came true. However, their legacy lives on in this dedication to all things France.
Of course, the French Festival is an absolute dream for foodies, but Cape Vincent has an amazing artisanal food and beverage scene all year. The Cape Winery is a beloved local staple for specialty wines suited to the regional climate, i.e., cold. They offer tastings of their yummy tipple on the weekends. You will also find craft beer and specialty coffee roasters in the form of the Cape Vincent Brewing Company and Lake and River Roasters, respectively. Both companies take inspiration from the dramatic scenery of Lake Ontario, the Saint Lawrence River, and the Thousand Islands, so you know you're in for something special when you get a taste of their products.