Iowa's 'Little Chicago' Is An Affordable City With Picture-Perfect Outdoor Spaces And Tasty Local Eateries

With its refined Midwestern chophouses, Ethiopian eateries, and Mexican street-style tacos, the food scene in Sioux City is stellar, though it didn't earn the nickname "Little Chicago" for its take on deep-dish pizzas. Rather, just like Chi-Town, during Prohibition, the river town of Sioux City built its own reputation for speakeasies, bootlegging, and gangster activity. Those visiting the town today will find delicious dinners and a curious Prohibition-era past, as well as plenty of outdoor vistas that any amateur photographer will adore. From the pavilions and rose gardens of Sioux City's appropriately-named Grandview Park, to the 1930s stone structures found amidst a backdrop of rolling hills and winding river at Stone State Park, Sioux City is a perfect place to take snaps.

Just over three miles from the Iowa–Nebraska–South Dakota border, the nearest airport hub is Omaha's Eppley Airfield, located roughly a one-and-a-half-hour drive away from Sioux City. Those without a car can travel from Omaha itself using Jefferson Lines buses. You can also get to Sioux City with the same company from one of South Dakota's most artsy cities, Sioux Falls, or from Kansas City further out. Those arriving from other nearby Iowa cities, like riverside Fort Dodge, will have to depend on car hire or a vehicle of their own, as there are no solid public transport links connecting Sioux City to some parts of the Hawkeye State.