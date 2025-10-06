Iowa's 'Little Chicago' Is An Affordable City With Picture-Perfect Outdoor Spaces And Tasty Local Eateries
With its refined Midwestern chophouses, Ethiopian eateries, and Mexican street-style tacos, the food scene in Sioux City is stellar, though it didn't earn the nickname "Little Chicago" for its take on deep-dish pizzas. Rather, just like Chi-Town, during Prohibition, the river town of Sioux City built its own reputation for speakeasies, bootlegging, and gangster activity. Those visiting the town today will find delicious dinners and a curious Prohibition-era past, as well as plenty of outdoor vistas that any amateur photographer will adore. From the pavilions and rose gardens of Sioux City's appropriately-named Grandview Park, to the 1930s stone structures found amidst a backdrop of rolling hills and winding river at Stone State Park, Sioux City is a perfect place to take snaps.
Just over three miles from the Iowa–Nebraska–South Dakota border, the nearest airport hub is Omaha's Eppley Airfield, located roughly a one-and-a-half-hour drive away from Sioux City. Those without a car can travel from Omaha itself using Jefferson Lines buses. You can also get to Sioux City with the same company from one of South Dakota's most artsy cities, Sioux Falls, or from Kansas City further out. Those arriving from other nearby Iowa cities, like riverside Fort Dodge, will have to depend on car hire or a vehicle of their own, as there are no solid public transport links connecting Sioux City to some parts of the Hawkeye State.
Taste Sioux City one plate at a time
Though the options for food in Sioux City are vast, perhaps there is no better place to start than The Diving Elk. Tuesdays through Saturdays, guests at the gastropub can order the so-called "Lil' Chicago bratwurst" served in a poppy seed bun with giardiniera, like a classic Chicago hot dog. For more hearty bar fare, Buffalo Alice (or B.A.'s as it is known to locals) is the perfect spot. With a Thursday and Friday lunch buffet, the bar specializes in customizable pizzas with free soda refills. For pizza and fun activities — like axe-throwing or golf simulation — try family-owned joint The Boat House.
For dining that feels a bit more "date night," try Table 32. Built in Sioux City's early 20th-century Creamery building, guests can enjoy the quality of fine dining without pretension. The lunch menu features dishes like lobster bisque, Greek fondue, and Maryland crab cakes, whilst the dinner menu adds on a range of other special dishes, including osso bucco and battered Canadian walleye.
Sioux City also looks to global cuisine. For example, Ayshah's Restaurant & Cafe serves Ethiopian classics, like doro wot piled onto spongy injera, while Shahi Palace is a great spot for a curry, with budget-friendly lunchtime specials and lunch and dinner à la carte services. Meanwhile, Tacos El Guero runs two locations (Downtown and Westside) for delicious Mexican bites.
Make your Insta feed shine with Sioux City Snaps
The Sioux City riverfront is an Instagrammer's paradise. Its promenade, bridges, and waterfront views are tailor-made for golden-hour shots. There, visitors will find Chris Larsen Park, also known as "Riverfront Park," whose 110-acre space has a distinctive red swingset, and photogenic brick-lined paths perfect for those who are snap-happy.
For a higher lookout point over the Big Sioux River meeting the Missouri River, head over to War Eagle Park, a spot seemingly made for capturing a gorgeous panorama. Photo ops don't stop there, either. The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center in Stone State Park is just a 13-minute drive northwest of the city center, where visitors can get a flavor of the Loess Hills and take photos of butterflies and wildflowers in its gardens. Head to its bird viewing area for the perfect spot to capture wildlife shots.
Stroll around Trinity Heights to see statues of the Virgin Mary, Jesus, and other saints. The city is also home to numerous impressive murals, including a buffalo in downtown Sioux City by Argentinian artist Martin Ron, as well as a mural about multiculturalism by world-famous muralist Royyal Dog on the West 7th Corridor. Photo lovers can also head elsewhere in the state to visit the quirky Iowa city of Oskaloosa for its annual Art on the Square festival.