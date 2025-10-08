What To Do If An Airline Won't Accommodate Your Disability

From navigating TSA with your service animal to figuring out who to ask for a wheelchair through the airport, there are a lot of moving parts to work out — but that shouldn't include the airline you're flying with refusing to accommodate your disability. Airlines typically have their own policies about accessible travel that lay out what services they provide to passengers who need them, but they aren't just bound by company policy. Airlines cannot discriminate against disabled travelers — it's the law. Before you set out on your trip, know your rights. If your rights are being violated, speak up. Make a complaint to the appropriate authorities and escalate if you have to.

The Air Carrier Access Act (ACAA) applies to any airline flying into or out of the United States. It not only makes it illegal for airlines to discriminate against passengers with disabilities, but it also guarantees that they will provide some kinds of accommodations. That includes offering passengers help getting on and off the plane and providing seats that suit their needs (for instance, more leg room for a passenger with a brace). If you need it, the gate agent should give you extra time to board. Sometimes, accommodations also extend to the things, people, and animals who help you to live your life. If you have a necessary medical device, you can't be charged extra for it. If you have a service dog, even one that you trained yourself, you are allowed to bring it. If you are traveling with someone who assists you (for instance, a sign language interpreter), they are typically allowed to sit next to you.