Connecticut's Scenic Little Town Near New York City Has Art, Shops, And Quaint New England Charm

It's almost cliché to call a charming New England town quaint, but the northeastern region really is full of perfectly picturesque destinations like the cozy Connecticut town of Litchfield or the walkable coastal Massachusetts city of Newburyport. Weston, Connecticut, is an idyllic town perfectly encapsulating the definition of quaint, with charming natural attractions and easy shopping for the basics at the Weston Shopping Center. Situated about 60 miles away from New York City, Weston is a scenic escape with rolling wooded hills and rivers and streams that run through the town. Places like Devil's Den Preserve, a nearly 2,000-acre area that is the most visited preserve in Connecticut, with over 40,000 visitors per year. The Preserve offers plenty of trail options that are perfect for hiking and bird watching.

With a population of a little over 10,000 residents as of 2024, Weston might be a smaller town, but this only adds to its charm. It has a delightful art scene with places like the Leslie Giuliani Art Studio, where visitors can see works by Leslie from mixed media to cold wax and oil work to encaustic on wood. There's a Commission for the Arts to help the arts prosper in Weston. They organize events, including a Movie Under the Stars outdoor movie night, as well as exhibitions.

If you want to travel to Weston, then your best bet is to fly into LaGuardia Airport or John F. Kennedy International Airport, which are both about 50 to 60 miles away from the town. From the airports, you can drive or take the Metro-North Railroad from Grand Central Terminal to the South Norwalk stop, and from there you can catch a cab to Weston.