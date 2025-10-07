Connecticut's Scenic Little Town Near New York City Has Art, Shops, And Quaint New England Charm
It's almost cliché to call a charming New England town quaint, but the northeastern region really is full of perfectly picturesque destinations like the cozy Connecticut town of Litchfield or the walkable coastal Massachusetts city of Newburyport. Weston, Connecticut, is an idyllic town perfectly encapsulating the definition of quaint, with charming natural attractions and easy shopping for the basics at the Weston Shopping Center. Situated about 60 miles away from New York City, Weston is a scenic escape with rolling wooded hills and rivers and streams that run through the town. Places like Devil's Den Preserve, a nearly 2,000-acre area that is the most visited preserve in Connecticut, with over 40,000 visitors per year. The Preserve offers plenty of trail options that are perfect for hiking and bird watching.
With a population of a little over 10,000 residents as of 2024, Weston might be a smaller town, but this only adds to its charm. It has a delightful art scene with places like the Leslie Giuliani Art Studio, where visitors can see works by Leslie from mixed media to cold wax and oil work to encaustic on wood. There's a Commission for the Arts to help the arts prosper in Weston. They organize events, including a Movie Under the Stars outdoor movie night, as well as exhibitions.
If you want to travel to Weston, then your best bet is to fly into LaGuardia Airport or John F. Kennedy International Airport, which are both about 50 to 60 miles away from the town. From the airports, you can drive or take the Metro-North Railroad from Grand Central Terminal to the South Norwalk stop, and from there you can catch a cab to Weston.
Weston History & Culture Center is a must-visit in Weston
When visiting Weston, you'll find its tight-knit community has a lot to offer visitors. Take, for instance, the Weston History & Culture Center, which is a must-visit for travelers coming into the town. The 3.7-acre site invites visitors to learn about Weston's history and has various exhibits on display at the Coley Barn that explore different topics, including the theme of industry in Weston. The center features the David Dimon Coley House, a historic home from the 1840s, as a permanent exhibit. The display showcases the five generations of the Coley family that lived within and its Greek Revival facade.
As mentioned previously, Devil's Den Preserve is an excellent spot for those wanting to hike and take in nature. But the town offers additional destinations for hiking, like the Trout Brook Valley State Park Reserve, a 300-acre park with various trails, including a 5-mile Green Trail to Red Trail to White Trail Loop. There's also, about 8 miles from Weston, the Saugatuck Falls Natural Area, which is a scenic woodland area with a trail loop about 3 miles long. Both walking options are just as worth visiting as the Appalachian Trail hikes in Salisbury.
Where to eat and where to stay in Weston
The Constitution State has plenty of places to eat great food, like the delectable seafood eats in the scenic city of Milford, and the variety of dining options in Weston. Rated number one on Tripadvisor for best places to eat in Weston is the Lunch Box, a local favorite serving everything from a Reuben sandwich filled with house-cured pork belly to breakfast burritos, falafels, and specialty pizzas. Lily's Weston Market is another local gem, a market which Yelp reviewers have praised for having delicious sandwiches and friendly staff. The store sells a variety of meat, fish, and produce, and their deli menu is full of delights like chicken cutlet sandwiches and wraps with quirky names like "Yo Adrian" and "Cousin Eddie." Within 5 miles, the Spotted Horse Tavern is a great destination for burgers, salads, and Buddha bowls as well as for beer, wine, and cocktails.
If you've decided to lodge for the night in Weston, there aren't many options to stay directly in Weston. Head to the town of Norwalk, which is about 7 miles away from Weston, where you'll find the EVEN Hotel, a hotel offering various rooms and suites with special amenities like an outdoor patio and fire pits, an on-site fitness center, and an on-site restaurant. Another option in Norwalk is the GrayBarns on the Silvermine River. Once a textile factory in the 19th century, it now serves as a tavern and inn that overlooks a mill pond and river. The Inn provides six king suites, featuring in-room bars and a daily breakfast service.