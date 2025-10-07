The Convenient Luggage Feature That Could Actually Cause Trouble With TSA

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It doesn't take much to land you in hot water with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) these days. Seemingly normal behaviors that they'll watch you like a hawk for include being dressed inappropriately for the climate at your final destination (yes, really), sweating profusely and smelling unpleasant, staring at your feet or gawking at staff, and even excessive yawning. Though it might seem benign, too much talking could also put you on their radar. And it doesn't help that TSA rules across the country are annoyingly inconsistent.

Not that the list needs adding to, but here's another addition: USB luggage. These travel suitcases feature a USB port connected to a power bank (usually sold separately) that fits into a pocket inside the bag, and they're becoming popular in a world where a phone running out of battery is some travelers' idea of a trip-ruining event. Such battery anxiety is compounded in an airport, where your boarding card and flight information, even your payment methods, are probably located on your phone rather than in a physical format. If you can't get access to a charging port in the lobby or departure lounge, you might be glad to have this accessory on your suitcase.

But these bags are beginning to rouse TSA suspicions. USB suitcases contain lithium-ion batteries, which are common in small electronic devices, but have become item non grata in airports. Due to fire risks stemming from potential overheating and inaccessibility in the cargo hold, most airlines restrict the size and type of lithium-ion batteries allowed on board.