Kayak Or Float Down This Stunning California Alpine Lake For Free Surrounded By Scenic Forest Views

Lie back, close your eyes, and let the cool water buoy you as you turn your face up to the sun, listening to the sound of paddles lapping nearby and an occasional boat motor or thrum of crickets in the forested thickets on shore. Perhaps you have a cold drink in your hand. Maybe you're basking on an inner tube. This is the perfect afternoon, and this is Independence Lake on the Independence Lake Preserve in California's Northern Sierras.

Home to plentiful biodiversity (not to mention it's one of only two natural habitats for the threatened Lahontan Cutthroat trout), Independence Lake is an immaculate glacial lake born from melting glacial water that feeds Upper Independence Creek; situated at about 7,000 feet elevation and plummeting 145 feet deep at its lowest, the views and atmosphere are unbeatable. To the east, the lake flows out into Independence Creek, a tributary of the Little Truckee River.

The preserve is so committed to maintaining natural ecosystems that it prohibits outside watercraft to mitigate risk of invasive species; you can't even bring your own paddleboard. However, the Nature Conservancy maintains its own boat fleet for free public use. Starting each Memorial Day on Independence Lake, if you have a California boater card you can borrow a motorboat – or, if you don't have a boater card, you can utilize the preserve's free tubes and kayaks. Check the boating calendar and get there early, as, unsurprisingly, the boats get claimed quickly. Only 35 miles through the mountains from Tahoe City, a great place to start your perfect road trip itinerary around Lake Tahoe, and just 50 miles from Reno, "the biggest little city in the world" and a walkable hub of food, art, and of course, gambling, Independence Lake is a destination for adventure-seekers, summer vacationers, hikers, boaters, naturalists, and even winter sports enthusiasts.