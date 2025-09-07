New Hampshire's Largest Lake Thrives In The White Mountain Foothills For A Getaway Of Beaches And Cute Villages

As someone who grew up vacationing in the White Mountains, I can personally attest to their draw. Whether it was camping with the Girl Scouts or staying at a family condo in bustling North Conway, there's something indescribably peaceful about this area. After living coastally, as well as in the Green Mountains of Vermont, I sometimes find it difficult to choose between the water and the mountains when planning my next vacation. Luckily, you can find the best of both worlds at Lake Winnipesaukee, and it's easier to get to than you may think.

Visitors come from all over to stay in the quintessential New England towns that make up Lake Winnipesaukee's vast shoreline, and southern points can be reached in just under a two-hour drive from Boston's Logan International Airport. You can also opt to cut your time in the car in half by flying right into the Granite State's own Manchester Boston Regional Airport.

Lake Winni clocks in at an impressive 72 square miles. With a rugged, wooded shoreline to go with its clear blue water, this spring-fed oasis is popular for everything tourists could dream of during the summer months. If it's the water you came for, beaches abound, and opportunities for swimming, boating, fishing, and other water sports feel endless. For fans of the mountains, nature preserves and state parks offer ample choices for walking, hiking, and biking. And don't make the mistake of thinking that New Hampshire's Lake Region is a single-season destination — this is a premier place to view fall foliage, while cross-country and downhill skiing are popular in the winter. Other year-round events include fishing derbies, a water ski tournament, motorcycle week, an arts and crafts festival, and sled dog racing.