New Hampshire's Largest Lake Thrives In The White Mountain Foothills For A Getaway Of Beaches And Cute Villages
As someone who grew up vacationing in the White Mountains, I can personally attest to their draw. Whether it was camping with the Girl Scouts or staying at a family condo in bustling North Conway, there's something indescribably peaceful about this area. After living coastally, as well as in the Green Mountains of Vermont, I sometimes find it difficult to choose between the water and the mountains when planning my next vacation. Luckily, you can find the best of both worlds at Lake Winnipesaukee, and it's easier to get to than you may think.
Visitors come from all over to stay in the quintessential New England towns that make up Lake Winnipesaukee's vast shoreline, and southern points can be reached in just under a two-hour drive from Boston's Logan International Airport. You can also opt to cut your time in the car in half by flying right into the Granite State's own Manchester Boston Regional Airport.
Lake Winni clocks in at an impressive 72 square miles. With a rugged, wooded shoreline to go with its clear blue water, this spring-fed oasis is popular for everything tourists could dream of during the summer months. If it's the water you came for, beaches abound, and opportunities for swimming, boating, fishing, and other water sports feel endless. For fans of the mountains, nature preserves and state parks offer ample choices for walking, hiking, and biking. And don't make the mistake of thinking that New Hampshire's Lake Region is a single-season destination — this is a premier place to view fall foliage, while cross-country and downhill skiing are popular in the winter. Other year-round events include fishing derbies, a water ski tournament, motorcycle week, an arts and crafts festival, and sled dog racing.
Lake Winnipesaukee's waterfront of charming towns
You've decided to visit the famous Lake Region, but which of the charming hamlets hugging the shoreline of Lake Winnipesaukee is best for anchoring the trip? It would be difficult to make a wrong choice, but if you're in search of a town full of activities situated between idyllic lakes, Meredith, New Hampshire, is the place to be. Those eager to get out on the water can head straight to Meredith Marina, which boasts one of the largest boat rental fleets on the lake. For those who prefer to stay on land, the area features all levels of walking trail options from strolls along the lake to challenging hiking trails, while downtown Meredith offers shopping, as well as an impressive art and food scene. You can also pick up the Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad to view some of the best fall foliage that New England has to offer.
Laconia, sandwiched between Lake Winnipesaukee and Lake Winnisquam, is another town with unsurpassed beauty. It's home to Weirs Beach, where you can stroll the boardwalk, visit the largest arcade in the world, or hop on a Mount Washington Cruise around the lake. With choices like narrated scenic tours, plus cocktail, sunset dinner, and Sunday brunch cruises, you're sure to enjoy your time on the water. Charming bed-and-breakfast stays are available in the area, as well as high-end resorts with spectacular lake views.
You can even visit America's oldest summer resort town: Wolfeboro. It has claimed that title since 1759. Today, the town offers accommodation for guests in hotels, inns, bed-and-breakfasts, and even campgrounds. Visitors enjoy boating, hiking, and golfing in warmer months, while the "Jewel of Lake Winnipesaukee" also serves as a perfect fall getaway.
Just one lake in the New Hampshire Lakes Region
While Lake Winnipesaukee may be one of the more well-known options for living your best lake life on vacation, there are actually 273 lakes and ponds in the famous Lakes Region of New Hampshire. Popular ones include Newfound Lake, Ossipee Lake, and Lake Sunapee, but that's not all.
There's more than just lakes to see here, and Moultonborough also happens to be home to a scenic mountaintop mansion called Castle in the Clouds. This historic property boasts a 16-room mansion and offers tours of the house, lawn, gardens, and basement. It's also equipped with the Carriage House Restaurant, which offers spectacular views of the surrounding lakes, and Cafe in the Clouds for those looking for a more casual dining option. Paired with their gift shop, these amenities make Castle in the Clouds the perfect place to spend an afternoon.
If you're looking for a quiet lakefront stay in this beautiful area away from the hustle and bustle of larger Lake Winnipesaukee, you can rest your head at the Lake House at Ferry Point on Lake Winnisquam, the only lakefront bed-and-breakfast in the region. Lake Winnisquam is a kayaker's haven, offering ample coves and inlets to paddle through, along with Loon Island, Three Islands, Pot Island, Hog Island, and Mohawk Island, all of which provide places to explore. But, no matter where you choose to stay, Lake Winnipesaukee and its neighboring lakes and ponds are sure to provide the ultimate backdrop for everything from adventure-seeking to a vacation filled with rest and relaxation.