The Best Time To Buy Airline Tickets For Thanksgiving And Christmas Travel

Many people attempt to save their sanity by avoiding flights on the worst travel days of the year, including the days around Thanksgiving. But holiday travel remains a non-negotiable for many who can't imagine feasting on turkey (or opening presents) in the absence of faraway loved ones. So when is the best time to purchase tickets for Thanksgiving and Christmas travel? The short answer is this: early October, especially when it comes to Thanksgiving.

A report from Google Flights offered key data points to back up the advice. According to 2024 travel trends, domestic airfares for travel around Thanksgiving hit their lowest ranges around 45 days before travel. Thanksgiving this year is on November 27, so early October is the sweet spot for snapping up flight reservations. The report also notes that you can generally find lower prices from 26 to 59 days before the trip.

If you're considering a trip abroad, Thanksgiving is a surprisingly affordable time to fly. "For airlines, it's a feast-time domestically and a famine-time internationally," says Scott Keyes, founder of the travel site Going.com, per the site's Thanksgiving Travel Guide. "What do airlines do to fill all those planes flying to Paris and Cancún and Barcelona? Simple: Slash the fare." Just keep in mind that according to statistics provided by the Transportation Security Administration and reported by NerdWallet, the Sunday after Thanksgiving is one of the busiest (and therefore worst) days to fly, so if you have any flexibility on your return date, it's a good idea to exercise it.